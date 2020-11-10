Transcript for 1-on-1 with Biden Campaign Co-Chair Rep. Cedric Richmond

Let's get a response from the co chair of the Biden campaign Koresh congressman Cedric Richmond. For first what went let me begin with that discussion on the debates we have the commission has set October 22 for an in person debate. All right it is there any doubt in your mind that that in person debate will happen that the Joseph Biden will be there and it that the two of them will be on the same stage together. While another Joseph Biden wants to debate Donald Trump again and American sub the disaster that Donald Trump and in the first did. Debate but I would tell you that we will do what we did from the beginning of this campaign. And pandemic we will listen to the American. Experts and scientists so here it's the Cleveland clinic and they have set up the protocols so it Donald Trump. It is. Colbert free. And the protocols a set up to protect to help not only of Joseph Biden. But the health of the families that attend the help of the cameramen the health of everyone the janitors in the building. St. Joe Biden cares so much more about American people who it is not about Joseph Biden in his mind. It's about everybody else and so he will not put. Americans in harm's way of this great pandemic. And dangerous virus simply for attention our political gain and he won't do that so he will listen to the Cleveland clinic. Which is. Who will control the debate protocols and we will go from the an eight we would love to see it and we wanna see it in a town hall format. Eight and will. The what will the vice president was frozen Biden agreed to a third debate on on the 29. October as the trump campaign is proposed. Well look. I don't know about a third debate we need to get to. The second debate but let's meekly look we just heard Eric charm. Incoherent rambling lies and babbling and some that thinks he say that I believe that the American people deserve to know the truth and look. Senator Harris one is not a monster I would hope. He was you know dignified enough to say that. But two we've never called never ever called for abolishing the police are planned expands health care. There in court right now trying to take health care away from. Twenty million Americans in the middle of a pandemic to take away coverage for preexisting conditions. Those are the things that unfortunately. He would not get too but I will be the person answer your question so I hope we get a chance to go over. All love that. You know not since that we just turn. Well look let me let me ask you about something that that it's come up came up in the VP debates hoping that the boy that the vice president vice president Biden's been asked about a lot. It's where he actually stands on the issue of expanding the supreme quart. I. Mean that he said that that this was an answer that he would give after the election it's a big issue any. So I QQ just clarify personal what what is the answer does he support expanding the Supreme Court. Well one. You don't that's a better question for me I'm in congress it would take legislation from the United States congress in the United States. Senate to do it but I think that Joseph Biden Anson it has a very clear. That it is a distraction. We should not be talking about a hypothetical. Court packing once this nominee is confront armed. What's when we're talking about packing we're talking about all the judges that he is packing on the court right now. So right now he's urge but give me a second he's urging the senate to go in. And spend every waking moment to confirm this Dutch as opposed to wood 23 days left before an election is opposed to. Passing a Toronto with economic relief BO for people can't pay their bills right now. And he packed the appellate court the circuit coat with fifty judges. But I bet you didn't mention that two black or brown people yesterday at his White House rally that out of fifty Circuit Court judges he couldn't find one qualified. Black person to sit on the Circuit Court so when you talk about court packing that's what they are doing but to answer that question would be a distraction. OK so you just said you're a member of congress we can ask you you're the co chair of the campaign where do used. On the issue of expanding the Supreme Court are you in favor of west I just want to spend my time now one make it should Donald Trump loses but to make ensure that we don't confirm. This judge women's reproductive rights are. At state civil rights are at stake and I think that that's what we should focus on not a hypothetical do we expand. The Supreme Court so you won't answer that question your question. You what I think I'd much legitimate question for you to ask. But it is a distraction with 22 days before their election. Q let me also ask you about the the vice president's tax proposal he has said that he will not raise our taxes on anybody making less than 400000 dollars a year. But the analysis put forward by the Tax Policy Center shows. I did in fact middle Inco murders between group of making between 59000 dollars a year will see an increase. Up 260 dollars. Can some day it is he wrong about this artist attacks bombing who did that looks like there will be at least some increase for middle income in Harper's under his tax. I think they have a different interpretation and the truth of the matter is the plan has been evaluated by several economic policy. Of groups and most of them say that no. A middle class taxpayer will see a tax increase and so when you look at expanding on the affordable care wrecked and all of other things that he wants to do I think we're on very firm footing. I think the fact checkers. Will confirm. That our plan in fact would would raise taxes on the middle class by those who make over 400000 dollars a year so we can invest in American people. But let me ask you that our Kabul Harris in the VP debate. Senator Harris said they'd she wanted to with our repealed a bush to me to trump tax cuts on day one to away entirely with with the law. Now obviously the troop tax cuts lowered. Significantly lowered the the tax rate for the look for lower income workers in fact the Tax Policy Center found. I did admit middle income workers. Also middle and coworkers saw 900 dollars a year in tax savings so repealing the trump tax cuts. Form repeal. Pat does raise taxes. On middle income workers thousand. No look I agree and and what I agreed that. That policy sinner. Would take that opinion but what we have seen and our goal is to not raise taxes on. Anyone making less than 400000 dollars or when you Seattle legislation. That will come out on day one a date to an administration. It will not raise taxes on people making less than 400000 dollars in. OK we are out of time much want to clarify one thing in terms of voting you have gone out and encourage people to vote in person if they at all can't vote early in person. Is that now the message did that we should that the Democrats are putting out there if you have to vote by mail but if you all can. Vote in person. We're telling people to take advantage of early vote. In person and remember look I'm on the ballot New Orleans in Louisiana started early voting yes today and I'm encouraging people to take. Advantage of the voting process. Early vote in person is a great way to do it reduces lines on Election Day but if you look at Noth Carolina. Out of the ballots that were cast by Mel I think the disproportionately African American votes have been challenged a disqualified. And so we want to make sure that every vote counts and that's what makes it America the great democracy that it is in which is why Joseph Biden keeps pushing. I will vote back calm so that people can make a plan and figure out how to vote congressman Richman thank you appreciate your time on this Sunday morning.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.