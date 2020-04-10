Transcript for 1-on-1 with Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield

I don't want to be. Attacking the president and the First Lady as is not about freedom. It's about patriotism. You Wear a mask to protect the person next to you. You Wear masks to protect the bus chart here where Massa protect the first you're sitting next to on the bus. The rejected chance to do the easiest thing possible to save lives. I find it a Paul. Joseph Biden at a virtual event yesterday we're joined now by his deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield Kate thank you for joining us. Again this morning we know that the vice president tested negative for Covert on Friday. What is his next test in the we see the results. We actually said yesterday he'll be tested today and we'll make those results available we are. Act consistently testing he's testing regularly as you know we have taken every precaution from the outset of this campaign to be incredibly safe I mean you know George. Elections are a choice right it's a choice between. Two different styles of leadership and since the virus came to our shores back in the spring Joseph Biden has led by example. Our campaign has led by example we have. Been taken incredible precautions to socially distance to Wear masks to insure that we are. Under the gather limit in states where we're traveling to make sure that were complying with all of the public health requirements in the state so we've. As we've campaigned as we've continue to. Go forward and make the argument for why Joseph Biden should be president of the United States we've taken every precaution. We're doing it safely and Joseph Biden is leading by example and I think that that's. What the American people are looking for you know that the corona virus has. Overtaken every corner of American life it is made it so that we cannot send our kids to school it shattering our small businesses it's keeping us from. Being able to see our families and our friends. Americans are worried they look to Joseph Biden they see leadership they see somebody to. Has the experience and the steady hand to get this country through this crisis and you just and he's going to continue to make that case for the last thirty days of this campaign. You just heard Jason Laurie said Joseph Biden's been hiding his basement and using masks as a prop. I think that tells you a lot of what you need to know about how the charm campaign as has treated this from the outset. You know Joseph Biden believes that the words of a president matter. That the actions of a president matter from the outset he has taken this seriously he has encouraged Americans to Wear to Wear masks to protect each other you heard him say that. And a clip you played right before we started here. He believes strongly but the role of the president is to lead and is still lead by example. And I think Americans are looking for that kind of reassurance were obviously in an incredibly chaotic. And disruptive time in this country Americans are looking for a leader looking for somebody who wolf. Stand up and say. Let's take care of each other let's move forward in our lives let's do it in a way where we're looking out for one another. There are simple important stuff that we can take like wearing a mask like socially distancing. And we can do that and move forward with our lives and we've seen Joseph Biden lead on this question unequivocally. Since the spring when when the virus took over our lives are are you fully. Come from with the vice president should be going forward this Wednesday I given vice president. Pence is contact with the president and close proximity saw that picture of him in the Rose Garden at the event for Judging Amy Connie Barrett last thought it was several people who've tested positive. Look we have every expectation this debate commission take all necessary precautions to ensure that everybody who attends the debate is safe. Obviously that includes distancing that includes a requirement on masks. I'm so we have every expectation that they will do that. Provided that all of those expectations are met yes absolutely week. Look forward to any opportunity for. Senator Harris and forward Joseph Biden to make their case directly to the American people that's what she's gonna do it the debate this week I think that's what you saw Joseph Biden do with the debate last week. So we look forward to any opportunity to make her case directly to the American people but we have every expectation that the commission put in place the necessary adjustments to ensure that everybody is safe how the. Up the next presidential debate slated for October 15 he see anyway that can go Ford and are you prepared to accept any modifications to the rules. That the Commission on Presidential Debates may recommend. Well again we we will we hope that they're gonna put in place every adjustment necessary to ensure that its fully safe. And obviously we we send a present from our fast we hope that he is well and and able to debate if he is Joseph Biden will certainly be there again you know this this election as a choice. It's about a choice between two different styles of leadership and Joseph Biden looks forward to any opportunity. To talk directly to the American people about how he would leave this country through this crisis so. Assuming that the commission puts in place the necessary requirements to ensure that everybody is safe which is. First and foremost the most important thing yes you know Joseph Biden certainly looks forward to be opportunity to debate Donald Trump and we hope that he will be. Well and able to do that. How but the required to change the schedule maybe a little later. We believe that day debate should go forward as scheduled obviously that's going to depend on a lot of factors here first and foremost present trumps health which we. You know we send him the best and we are we are hoping for speedy and full recovery as is everybody in this country. So our hope is that the debate will go forward on the day that it's scheduled but. Obviously we will we will be attuned to. Any changes that need to be made. I didn't. The B campaign and ask you are taking that negative advertising on Friday in the wake of the presence diagnosis is that for good. We'll make that adjustment as we go obviously Joseph Biden is somebody who believes first and foremost and civility is somebody who believes that. You know that we can treat each other with dignity and respect and and so we made that decision when we heard the news about president trumps health. Will adjust that as we go and I think. Either way. Joseph binds gonna continue making the argument about leadership about experience. And about his ability to bring this country together I think that's what. Americans are looking for I think again you know we've we have lived through an incredibly turbulent and chaotic. Four years. And certainly. You know last year and as we've been dealing with this virus and you know Joseph Biden put forward concrete meaningful plans back in March. To tackle this virus he's put forward plans all summer to get our economy back on track to get people back to work to get small businesses open to get kids back into school. So he's gonna continue to make that positive case about his vision for the country over the last thirty days of this campaign. I know your campaign like a trajectory of this race especially after the debate before the president's diagnosis you weren't all the president's illness we'll somehow transform. This election gaining sympathy even boats. Look this is not about politics this is person foremost about the president's health. We are hopeful that he will make a full and swift recovery we are all sending our best to him. To everybody in the first family so this is not a question of politics this is a question of of the president of the United States getting back to full health as soon as possible and I think for our campaign as I say. We're gonna continue to make our case forward Joseph Biden styled leadership for his experience for his unique ability to bring the country together tip. To find common ground to find consensus. And and to move things forward so that's that is where we are gonna continue our focus as a campaign as as we. Waits and hopes that the president's health. Comes back says it's a full speed soon. Kate Bedingfield thanks for times when. Thanks for have me Georgia appreciate it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.