Transcript for 'Biden could have more of a wind at his back than you might think': Silver

This is our historic moment. Of crisis and challenge. Unity is the path forward. And we must meet this moment as the United States of America. If we do that, I guarantee you we will not fail. It's Joe Biden's inaugural week. And as we noted up top, our new poll shows most Americans are confident that Biden can make progress on unifying the country. Fivethirtyeight's Nate silver took a look at how long that might last. President Biden is starting off with positive marks as Americans look to turn the page of a challenging year. According to our poll, 67 .of voters approved of his presidential transition. Odds are that this will fade as it has for former presidents. Barack Obama's peaked at 65% but fell to under 50% in his first year. Bill Clinton's numbers fell from 60% to 37%. At the same time, Biden could have more wind at his back. There are a couple of key reasons far that first the economy is expected to grow by 4.3% this year as it recovers from the covid pandemic, which if it happens, the strongest year since 1999. One more thing that can help Biden, Democrats have such slim majority. The stimulus package that congress might consider poll pretty well. Finally, not that many swing voters left these days, Biden has always done well with independents. He carried them by 13 points on election day. His more traditional approach to government may form a favorable contrast to president trump. If Biden can unite the country? It's a pretty high threshold to clear. I think the obvious answer is no, but I do think he has above average chance of having a successful year or two in office if he can get the covid pandemic under control. The roundtable is up next.

