Transcript for 'As a black man in America, watching those videos gives me profound PTSD': Gaspard

I'm going to tell them there's an African-American man threatening my life. Please tell them whatever you like. There's an African-American in central park recording me and threatening myself and my dog. I'm being threatened by a man in rambles. Please send the cops immediately. We're with CNN. If you're just tuning in, you are watching our correspondent OMAR Jimenez being arrested. Two more striking pieces of video from an extraordinary week. Lot to talk about in our roundtable. Joined by our chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz, chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas. Our senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega. The former Republican governor of New Jersey, Chris Christie, and Patrick Gaspard, he served as political director and ambassador to South Africa for president Obama. Patrick, I just showed those pieces of video. We also seen the George Floyd king as well. These things happened with the cameras are on, imagine what happens when they're off. Thanks for making that important note, George. I have to say that as a black man in America watching those videos gives me profound PTSD. Let's start with that Amy cooper videos days before we saw what happened with poor George Floyd. Amy cooper understands something that Americans have understood for a very long time, there's a different demand on the citizenship of African-Americans than on the citizenship of white Americans. Policing in white America exists on a consent line, those who are governing and those who are being governed. There's respect for white citizenship on authenticity. Amy cooper knows there's no respect for black citizenship. She can pick up the phone and she can say an African-American man who's innocent. It will visited upon him. And visited upon us for generations. Here in New York, this is an illustration of why George Floyd is not an isolated incident. Here in New York, when self-quarantine started, shelter in place began regrettably, the mayor of the city made a decision to allow police to monitor social distancing. In the first few weeks, 500 new yorkers either received summons or arrested for violating social distancing. No shock to us in the African-American community, 93% of those individuals were of color. 93%. Whereas in white communities, they were seen handing out masks to those who were in violation. You had a guest on earlier representing the trump administration, about bad apples in the police force, we have heard that term a long time. In E gage of reform. This is not about bad apples, this is about systematic and the devaluation of one group of citizens. Pierre Thomas, one of the questions now, what is the justice department going to do about it? We saw attorney general Barr coming out yesterday promising swift justice, the question is, what are they going to do? They have a civil rights investigation ongoing. They're looking at bringing charges in that regard. And also right now, a key thing is, they have to figure out exactly who's involved in the violence. I was talking with a a senior law enforcement source last night and he walked me through the people involved. Number one the protesters who are peaceful, by and large the overwhelming majority. Then you have undisciplined locals throwing bricks and vandalizing. Then you have anarchists. The radicals on the right and the left who are there to to -- to foment violence. The concern is, going forward, white supremacists are talking on social media to show up and frame black people making them look violent offenders. Pierre, we just saw Robert o'brien the president's national security adviser discount what we're hearing from the officials who are speaking to you and the department of homeland security departments, it's both sides. It's not simply left-wing activists that's inciting this violence. George, the distinction that I'd make here is that the main concern going forward is about white supremacists showing up. Right now it's the anarchist and some of the other people I described. At the end of the day, this is about the fact that in many instances, black people feel like they're treated as suspects first and citizens second. Martha Raddatz, on this question on who's interfering in the riots, turning the peaceful protests into violent protests, you also saw Robert o'brien suggest that China is a principal actor there, discounting what we're seeing from Russia. He immediately talked about China and he was talking more about trolling really, George, he was saying that Chinese foreign minister was saying bad things about the state department, what Marco Rubio and others, and Pierre are talking about, is social media and getting people into civil disobedience, try to foment this, or to make this worse, he never mentioned on his own Russia until you brought it up and definitely, Russia is one of those places that is loving this and every part of it. Cecilia Vega, it seems pretty Celilia Vega, it seems that the president is not eager to do an oval office address. This is breaking news. Good morning. We're pulling away from this week with George Stephanopoulos to bring you the live comments from mayor Deblasio. Those there to peacefully protest were expressing the anger about changing and needing to change. We want to begin at the beginning. There is a reason that peaceful protesters are protesting. There are changes we have to make there. Are changes we will make in this city and we should make in this country. That, to me is abundantly clear. That is different from those not there to peacefully protest and who don't represent many of the communities of our city. We'll talk about that in a moment. The first thing to talk about is the big picture. Last night very difficult night, but thank god what we saw was that even though there were many, many engagement, many, many situations all over the city, at least based on the information we have right now, thank god no loss of life, no major injuries. Think about the countless different points around the city, think about the thousands upon thousands of NYPD officers deployed to deal with the protests and the acts of violence, in attempt to attack people or the property in the city. Help you add up how many things were happening all over the city, it says something about New York City and the people of New York City and the NYPD that thank god there was no loss of life, no major injuries. There was real property damage, no doubt. It was contained and addressed consistently. When I look at the big picture, a situation that is very complex, unlike anything we've seen in bears real discussion and analysis. These protests were different. The underlying issues are profound and meaningful, again, expressed by those peacefully protesting and seek change. The X factor of the those who came to do violence in a systematic organized fashion, that is a different reality we need to grapple with. We did not see that in 2014 and 2015. We're seeing something new all over the country. We have to recognize it and address it. So what I saw last night and I was around different parts of Brooklyn and man hat Manhattan. I spoke to police leadership, met in Brooklyn with public advocate and chief of the department near one of the sites to talk about what was happening there, what could be done better. Look, some things were done very much the right way in that we saw there was not, thank god, the loss of life and major industries. There are always going to be instances we don't like and I'll speak about that as well, but when you composite the whole day, thousands upon thousands of officers, I saw a lot of restraint under very, very difficult circumstances. I'm going to keep saying to anyone who is protesting for change, do not take your anger out on the individual officer in front of you. They're simply trying to keep the peace. Work for change in our society, hold the elected officials accountable, vote. Do the things that lead to change, but don't take your frustration out on a working man or woman in front of you. That is my view strongly. I saw a tremendous amount of clearly I saw moms yesterday that were disturbing and need to be done better. We saw the video involving two NYPD vehicles in a crowd of protesters. I did not like what I saw. I don't want to ever see it again. Clearly, we feed to do a full investigation and hook at the actions of those officers and see what was done and why it was done and what could be done differently. I also want to emphasize the situation was created by a group of protesters blocking and surrounding a police vehicle, a tactic that we had seen before in the last few days. It's a tactic Ta can be very, very dangerous and we've seen direct attacks on lives including in their vehicles. We need a full and impartial investigation, but we need to be clear about the context. That was happening where the police officers had been attacked before in the same situation. That was a situation that had to be resolved. It could not stay that way. We need to understand more about it. If there is discipline that needs to be muted out there will be. Now, it comes back to this point about why we're seeing a different kind of protest. It is a small number of people, well organized even though many of the people associated with the anarchist movement, we think of that is not organized, in this case there are people who are organized. They plan together online and they have explicit rules. We'll make this available today. Some are outside the city, some are inside the city. Some are from the neighborhoods where the proteherans take place and some are not there. Is annex police sit agenda of violence that does not conform with the history of this city where we honor non-violent protests. No place in America has honored protests more than New York City or protected it more than New York City but it has to be non-violent. We honor the examples of Dr. Martin Luther again, ghandi. Years ago in this city when we had the stop and frisk there was a peaceful silent March down 5th avenue. Thousands upon thousands demanding the end to stop and frisk. That was one of the pivotal moments in that policy. That poll we was ended because of that protest because of that. Now we don't have and unconstitutional policy anymore. We'll make others through the peaceful and democratic means. Folks who come to inside violence, we'll not accept that. It's important to understand that there is lots of concern in the community. I talked to many elected officials in the African American communities and many are speaking in a way that is counter productive in the community. We've seep some very moving powerful statements in the last few days and statements that tell us something that we feed to understand. People are being, in some ways, blunt and more honest than ever before. I've been trying to be very open about my own experience has an individual, what I know and don't know about addressing these issues around working with communities of color, acknowledging my own privilege and recognizing the change has to come from the communities. One of the most powerful statements I've seen in the last weeks came from the black Latino and Asian caucus of the New York City council. It is very critical of the NYPD. I may aagree or disagree with any sentence or line in this statement but there is a piece of the statement that I think spokes to powerfully to what's going on. I want to show it and recommend people read this. Majority of our city council put together something we all need to hear. I'm goaling to quote from a fees of the statement. It says we do fot condone violence against the police or the senseless destruction of property, but the police department must acknowledge that those of its members who lack discipline and frequently do violence to us, also endanger the lives of their colleagues. The absence Poses the greatest threat to public safety as do the agitator that is have no claim to our struggle but stoked the fire before rerettenbaching to the safety of their privileged white enclaves. They should stay home. To those individual who's are not of our community, but genuinely want to be helpful towards advancing the cause, we appreciate your sentiments, but ask that you not speak to experiences that you have never suffered. We got this. This is the view of the majority of our city council and I think it's something that we all need to listen to because in the end real community leadership, leadership that has come up in communities, elected official, activist, clergy, members of the clear violence movement, those working for the fundamental change and know it must be peaceful. Those are the voices that must be heard in this city. With that said I want to follow through on a statement I made yesterday in that we look at the events of the last few days and understand this are real issues that must be addressed. There are many things I can tell you that I think were done right by the NYPD, especially the level of restraint, but there were mistakes and individual actions that must be investigated. As I said, we need an independent review of what's happened in these days. So I'm appointing two individuals to lead that process and I've asked them to come up with very quick results on the initial evaluation of what happened in these days of protests by all players and to look at where accountability needs to be and then to look at some of the bigger issues that have been raised here as Welch I've asked them to come back with initial findings during weeks of June and after I speak and the police commissioner speaks you'll hear from both of them, Jim Margaret Garnett. Finally, we need to make big changes. I'm not going to list all the things that have changed in the city over these last years beginning with the end of the broken policy of stop and frisk, beginning with the actions to fundamentally change

