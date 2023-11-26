The Breakdown: 3 in 4 Republicans might be open to a Trump alternative in 2024

ABC News Political Director Rick Klein breaks down the state of the 2024 presidential race on “This Week.”

November 26, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live