3 brothers served, a 'sole survivor' remains

Beau Wise reflects on the service and sacrifice of his brothers to Martha Raddatz, and CIA Director William Burns shares his reflections on CIA agents who died in the line of duty.
5:52 | 05/30/21

3 brothers served, a 'sole survivor' remains

