Bussing migrants for ‘political showmanship is just irresponsible’: Kamala Harris

ABC News’ Linsey Davis previews her sit down with Vice President Kamala Harris on “This Week.”

July 30, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live