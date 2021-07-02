Transcript for 'I buy that vaccine hesitancy is a problem': Nate Silver

If we can get past vaccine hesitancy and we efficiently and effectively get people vaccinated to the tune of maybe 70% to 85% of the population by the end of the summer, the beginning of the fall, then we will have gotten herd immunity I believe. The covid vaccine effort is approaching 1.5 million a week, and the U.S. Population, 10% of it has received a dose, but how much is the hesitancy holding us Nate silver analyzes. So the good news is that some polls show vaccine hesitancy is declining. A Keyser health tracking poll shows 47% of aricans have gotten the vaccine or will get it as soon as they can. It's up quite a bit from 34% in December. Still 13% said they definitely won't get the vaccine and 7% said they'll get it only if they're required to for work or school or other activities. 31% want to wait until it's Republicans remain resistant. 33% of GOP voters say they'll only get it if it's required, and nobody is quite sure where the herd immunity threshold is. It was once commonly estimated that 60% to 70% of Americans would have to be vaccinated. Dr. Fauci said the number is 70% or higher. Why? There are new variants that raise the threshold, and they prevent death and severe disease but they may allow for mild symptoms. On the other hand, it's estimated that already 30% of Americans have had covid, and they have some degree of immunity now even if they haven't been vaccinated. It may also be seasonal. I buy the vaccine hesitancy as a problem. Our goal should be to get to 100% of the population vaccinated so we're all protected from death and severe disease and don't have to gamble on herd immunity. Especially black and hispanic Americans, and this has hit their communities very hard.

