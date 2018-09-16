Christie: 'Politically impossible' for Trump to pardon Manafort

More
The "This Week" Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, including Paul Manafort agreeing to cooperate with the special counsel.
11:18 | 09/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Christie: 'Politically impossible' for Trump to pardon Manafort

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57860836,"title":"Christie: 'Politically impossible' for Trump to pardon Manafort","duration":"11:18","description":"The \"This Week\" Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, including Paul Manafort agreeing to cooperate with the special counsel.","url":"/ThisWeek/video/christie-politically-impossible-trump-pardon-manafort-57860836","section":"ThisWeek","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.