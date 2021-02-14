Transcript for 'It was clear that (Trump) wished that lawmakers be intimidated': Sen. Bill Cassidy

We're joined by one of the seven Republicans who voted to convict Donald Trump, senator bill Cassidy. Thank you for joining us this morning. You had a pretty succinct statement, you voted to convict Donald Trump because he's guilty. Why do you think he's guilty and when did you make up your mind? So, I listened very carefully to all the arguments. But if you describe insurrection as I did, as an attempt to prevent the peaceful transfer of power, we can see the president for two months after the election promoting that the election was stolen. People still tell me they think dominion rigged those machines, with Hugo Chavez from Venezuela -- that is not true -- and a null organizations that promoted that retracted. He scheduled the rally January 6th just when the transfer of power was to take place, and he brought together a crowd, but a portion of that was transformed into a mob, when they brought into the capitol, it was clear that he wished the lawmakers be intimidated. He continued to basically sanction the mob being there. Not until later that he actually asked them to leave. All of that points to a motive and a method and that is wrong, he should be held accountable. You're already facing backlash in your home state, the executive committee of the Louisiana GOP voted unanimously to censure you last night. And they added this, senator bill Cassidy, you no longer represent the majority of people in Louisiana who recently voted you into office. You're part of the problem with D.C. Don't expect a warm welcome when you come home to Louisiana. Your response? I have the privilege of having the facts before me. And being able to spend several days deeply going into those facts, as these facts become more and more out there, if you will, and folks have a chance to look for themselves, more folks will move to where I was, people want to trust -- they want to trust their leaders. They want people to be held accountable. Now, we are holding -- I'm attempting to hold president trump accountable and that's the trust that I have from the people that elected me and I'm very confident that as time passes people will move to that position. So you think you'll eventually represent a majority view in Louisiana? You know, number one, I think I may already represent a majority view, don't allow one person's statement to reflect the entirety -- the majority of people in Louisiana. Number two, I was elected to uphold an oath to support and defend the constitution. The majority of the people in Louisiana want that to be the case. And I have -- I have respected that trust. I have voted to support and defend the constitution. You probably saw that statement from former president trump yesterday, he said his political movement has only just begun, do you think he can run a credible campaign for president again? Will he remain a force in the Republican party? What does that mean for the Republican party? I think as force wanes, the Republican party is more than just one person. The Republican party is about ideas. We were the party that was founded to end slavely, preserve the union, we were the party that passed the first civil rights law, we were the party that ended the cold war. We're the party that before covid had an economy that had record low unemployment for everyone that's able, the high school dropout, the veteran, the woman, the black, the hispanic, you name it, that was the party of the ideas. Now the American people want those ideas but they want a leader who's accountable and a leader who they can trust. I think our leadership will be different going forward but it will still be with those ideas. One of the questions on accountability, should the president face some kind of criminal accountableability? Leader Mcconnell suggesting that that was possible. Do you think criminal charges should be pursued against former president trump? I'm not an attorney. I'll leave that questions to others. I think more importantly is how do we move forward from this? If you will, criminal trials will be looking back. We need to look forward because the ideas of our party are more important now than ever particularly in contrast to the biden/harris administration. Which with a stroke of the pen ended 11,000 jobs on the keystone XL pipeline. By the way, with that, we'll increase greenhouse gas emissions. If there's ever a time for a party the point out, wait, we make the environment worse and lose 11,000 jobs now should be the time. You want to look forward, no 9/11-style commission? You know, I don't -- I think there should be a complete investigation about what happened on 1/6, why wasn't there more law enforcement, National Guard already mobilized? What was known. All that, because that builds the basis so this never happens again in future, I think that's also important, George, but that's different from allowing that to define the future of the Republican party. Dr. Cassidy, thanks for your time this morning. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.