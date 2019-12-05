Transcript for Cory Booker on health care, gun control and 'governing to unite this country again'

My daddy taught me that in life people are going to talk down about you but you got to stand up. In life you're going to face racism and bigotry but you got to stand up. But he told me that the greatest calling of all is not to just stand up for yourself but to remember it was folks that stood for you before you were born, people that stood up and loved you, people that stood up and cared for you, and so your greatest calling in life is not to stand up for yourself but to stand up for other people. There's Cory booker's fiery commencement address in orangeburg, South Carolina. Booker also opened a new campaign office there this weekend because that first southern primary is key to his 2020 strategy. Right now booker is well behind Joe Biden and other Democrats in all early states. So when Jon Karl traveled there on Saturday he began by asking booker how he plans to take down the front-runners. I'm a former track guy. I get in the blocks as athletes next to me. I don't look to the lane next to me. I run my race and in many ways this is a race I feel very confident about, not just here in South Carolina but new Hampshire, Iowa and Nevada as well because to me these are races where you're going to have to earn people's votes. We know historically the front-runners this far out are often not the people that end up winning those early primaries. Biden is somebody who obviously voted for the free trade agreement, somebody who voted for the Iraq war. You know well his record on criminal justice issues. Is that the record of a democratic standard bearer? Joe Biden is going to have to defend his record and talk about what he stands for. I plan on focusing on my record and I'm very proud of that, running through some of our country's toughest problems. I didn't pick an easy way in American politics. Even coming out, when I started working in the nonprofit sector, I went to the toughest neighborhood I could find in Newark, New Jersey and joined with that community. It's a community that I still live in today and I'm very proud of my neighbors and my neighborhood and what we've accomplished together, doing things other people said couldn't be done. You're not going to take on your fellow Democrats? I hear a reluctance to engage, to criticize. I can't campaign in a divisive way. I would say you can't campaign wrong and think you're going to govern right. I'm governing to unite this country again, reignite senses of civic grace so we can deal with injustices in our nation. I've heard you say the same thing about trump. You say you don't want to fight fire with fire but there was a headline in politico, quoting a local Iowa democratic leader saying the democratic base is angry as hell. Cory booker's message of love falls flat. Democrats in this country are angry and they're angry at president trump. Does your kind of nice guy approach in tune with where the base of the party is? I think you're misunderstanding that to be strong you don't have to be mean. To be tough, you don't have to be cruel. We're here in South Carolina on a historically black college, historically black university where some of the greatest strength was shown through civil rights activism where people didn't raise a fist. We didn't beat bill Connor by bringing bigger dogs and more powerful hoses. You beat demagogs by expanding the moral machination of the country, bringing people together to overcome them. I had a guy when I walked into a town hall put his arm around me and said I want you to punch trump in the face. I looked at him and smiled and said, hey man, that's a felony and us black guys don't get away with that that often. The reality is trump wants us to fight him on his terms. He wants us to pull our party down. We will not succeed by showing the worst of who we are but the best of who we are. You outlined a 14-point plan on guns that has been called the most ambitious effort to deal with the gun issue of any of the democratic candidates. How are you going to get this done? The first way is stop having a debate on the corporate gun lobby's terms. They've been forming this debate and telling us what we can't do. American history is a testimony to doing things people said was impossible. My parents and the folks that I know personally who are fighting the civil rights movement and gave up when congress couldn't pass the legislation again and again, it failed. The longest filibuster, Strom Thurmond, people thought that was impossible, but they changed the terms of the debate by expanding the moral imagination of this country. I know in the United States of America in my short time on this planet, 50 years, we've had more people killed by gun violence than every single war combined from the revolutionary war, World War I, World War II, Vietnam. All the wars combined. More people killed in the last 50 years by gun violence. That has normalized and what have we done? Massacre in a synagogue. We do nothing. Massacre here in South Carolina in a church, we do nothing. Massacre in my mom's city of las Vegas, we do nothing. Look at Obama after Newtown, he went to try to just get tougher background checks which is just a fraction of what -- You sound like when I first encountered when I took on city hall -- But you're saying Obama didn't try hard enough? You're looking at a senate that's going to be just as tough and the senate Barack Obama faced. When I became mayor of the city of Newark, one of the things that I did not tolerate was people saying this can't be done. I'm asking how you're going to do it. I'm telling you right now that what you're saying is that, hey, we have carnage in this country that's a uniquely American problem and we can't solve it. When Connecticut did licensing, their shootings, murders dropped 40%. Suicides dropped 15%. These are things that have been tried and done and that work. Let me ask you about health care. You are a co-sponsor of Bernie Sanders' medicare for all but you also say you don't want to eliminate private health insurance. Explain that to me. His plan eliminates private health insurance. I support the idea that the wealthiest nation on the planet Earth everyone should have access to health care. The best way to get there is medicare for all. I'm going to work towards that goal. Ultimately you are fine with eliminating all private health insurance including -- No. I never said that and you know this -- Bernie Sanders still does say there will be no duplicate of private health insurance. What I'm going to say to you, as president of the united States, the first thing I'm going to do is to dramatically lower costs for Americans and expand insurance and create a glide path towards an eventual goal -- You won't be pushing for medicare for all in the beginning? I'm going to be pushing on a pathway towards getting to everyone having coverage, and part of that is going to be medicare for all who want it. We can create a really good -- For all who want it is not medicare for all. That's called the public option. It's not for all. I'm telling you I have a clear goal in mind that I share with all Americans, health care is a right. I think the best way to get there is medicare for all. I'm also a realist as a former mayor who got things done and who knows that you can't hold progress hostage for some purity. I want to ask, Chris Hughes who helped co-found Facebook, has now come out to say that it should be broken up. He says it's unprecedented, unamerican to have this much power in one company. Where do you stand? I don't care if it's Facebook, the pharma industry or the agricultural industry, we've had a problem in America with corporate consolidation that's having ill effects. If I'm president of the united States I'll have a justice department that uses anti-trust legislation to do the proper investigations and to hold industries accountable for corporate consolidation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.