'Danger’ of Musk’s potential third party is ‘[splitting] Republican votes’: Tanden

The Powerhouse Roundtable breaks down the latest news on “This Week.”

July 13, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live