‘DEI is a tool’ to bring in the ‘best and the brightest’: Donna Brazile 

Donna Brazile and Reince Preibus analyze Trump’s response to the deadly American Airlines plane crash on “This Week.”

February 2, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live