Transcript for 1-on-1 with Democratic Georgia Senate Candidate Jon Ossoff

We're sure he is well on its way to solidifying. Its status as a blue state Joseph Biden will need a lot of help in the senate. We are invigorated in Georgia we need to be able to govern. And that comes down to these two races here in Georgia. All eyes are on Georgia where two runoff races will determine the balance of power in the US senate let's talk to one of the four contenders for those crucial senate seats. Democrat John us up he's hoping to unseat Republican senator David Perdue. We invited on the program and hoped to have on this week. Soon I want to start with president. John concept is out tweeting already about Georgia and many other things he says doing a great job in Georgia they're recount is a scam. Means nothing must see fried UN signatures which is prohibited by stupidly signed an un constitutional. Consent decree wanna give me a reaction to that. Well Martha good morning thank you for having me and I suppose they say the first stage is denial trump is leaving. Whether he knows it or not and the question now is how we're gonna contain this pandemic. Which is raging out of control which is spreading at an accelerating rate. There are hundreds of thousands of lives hanging in the balance there are millions of jobs and homes and livelihoods hanging in the balance. And that's why it's so important to win these two senate races for that the incoming presidential administration can govern. Can lead can enact the solutions necessary to contain this virus and invest in economic recovery. You know Joseph Biden got nearly a 100000. More votes than you in Georgia what do you think that was about. And how do you make up that gap between now in January. Well we saw little to drop off from the top of the ticket we saw few votes code libertarian candidate and senate race but this was the closest senate race. In the country mark the and that really reflects. The power of black turnout here the determination of black voters in Georgia to make a change in this country Georgia's black community has been hit the hardest by covad nineteen. Georgia's black community is demanding access to affordable health care demanding civil rights legislation. To secure criminal justice reforms and look georgians are about to celebrate Thanksgiving. Without family. Georgians are looking at a future. That is continued. To be threatened by the spread of this virus and a very uncertain economic scenario after four years of division that's been corrosive to our national soul we're seeing record breaking turnout in Georgia from voters who are demanding change. Or demanding competent honest leadership out of its crisis. And and yet your opponent David Perdue out brand you by nine. It doesn't worry me at all marked the first of all we are currently organizing and running the largest voter registration and turnout effort. In American history for example there are 23000. Young people here in Georgia. Who become eligible to vote just between the November election. And this January 5 runoff and a decade of organizing much of this work led by Stacey Abrams. Has put the wind in our sales here in Georgia what we're feeling for the first time in four years is hope. Is recognition that we've trump departing. We have the opportunity to define the next chapter in American history. To lead out of this crisis but only by winning the senate seats the GOP at the national level. Has no leader. Has no message. And has no vision and other been stopping Joseph Biden but we are in a crisis we need leadership we need to make sherbet Joseph Biden can govern and this administration is successful. You know I want to go back to add to that Joseph Biden eat it he obviously has been projected the winner in Georgia we know there is at that allotted under way. But it appears the margin of victory will remain quite slim about 141000. Votes. Given that narrow margin is this about an aversion to Donald Trump or enthusiasm for Joseph Biden. There's a massive enthusiasm for Joseph Biden here and look at Joseph Biden just unseated an incumbent president. By the most significant popular vote vote margin for a challenger since Hoover was defeated by Roosevelt in 1932. And that hope that I was just talking about. That feeling that we have the opportunity now to heal our nation's soul after four years of hatred and fear mongering and division. To empower medical expert to lead us out of this pandemic. To invest in infrastructure and clean energy and economic recovery and to enact a broader program. But new Civil Rights Act. Establishing health care is a human right for all people in this country. This is where we're headed as a country and georgians are excited to be a part of it we recognize that these races in Georgia have national implications. I just finished a seven city four day tour and enthusiasm here is off the charts. Okay thank you so much for joining us and best of luck to you could see you.

