‘Democratic Party needs to be honest’ about Biden’s fitness in 2024 election: Khanna

ABC News’ Jonathan Karl interviews Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., on “This Week.”

May 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live