I should note that unlike previous witnesses, you and I have actually met. President trump poking some fun there at the annual Thanksgiving Turkey pardon on Tuesday and the round table joins me now. ABC news political director Rick Klein. Fivethiryeight writer Perry bacon Jr. Washington examiner chief correspondent Susan ferrechio and ABC political analyst Matthew Dodd. Rick Klein, we've been talking about the impeachment transferring to the judiciary committee. Talk us through what you're hearing from each side and their what are you hearing? The Democrats' view is get it over and move on. They feel like they've made the case they can make. They're frustrated inside their conference about the inability to move public opinion. The inability to get Republican Republicans to go along. That's not going to change. They need to get the process moving. You'll see that after the intelligence committee hands over documents. On the Republican side you're hearing things like this process is rushed, it's hurried, it's partisan. It's political theater. Their view is this a more fair ground to play defense and they'll try to undermine the legitimacy of the investigation. Perry, the Republicans have not broken rank with this and the president at all. Do you think that continues to matter? It matters absolutely. The Democrats said impeachment should be bipartisan. We want it to be bipartisan. That will help move the public. You've seen about 49% of the people support impeachment. 44% of people oppose it. That's the numbers that were similar when we started. After three weeks of testimony we described as gripping and interesting and damaging to the president, it essentially changed no one's mind on the process. 49/44 is very close to who voted for Hillary and who voted for trump. The Republican party is not going to move the voters away from president trump no matter what the president is. We're having a process that isn't going to change anybody's mind. Susan, do you get any sense the Democrats think they made a mistake? No, I don't think they think they made a mistake, but I think they're concerned. Here they are in this process. We're heading into December. The polls are stagnant. They're worried they're stuck on something that could hurt them politically. As Rick was saying, let's move on quickly and put this in the rearview mirror that's what I'm hearing from the Democrats in congress. We were hoping the polls would have moved. Nothing has really happened. What's going to happen next? Are they taking up articles of impeachment? If they do, they're going to take it to the senate where it's not going to go anywhere. Doesn't sound like the Democrats will have any new witnesses other than these legal We have the don mcgahn testimony that could be compelled by the courts. That takes a while. Democrats have signalled they don't want to weight. In part they'll drag out a process not winning for them especially in the key swing districts where they have to watch their they're vulnerable. They're in a bind, the Democrats. Even if Bolton and Mulvaney were forced to testify, they wouldn't want that to happen given that it will take so long. It would provide more theater, but I agree. I said before this started once the impeachment of Donald Trump numbers went to 49 or 50, I didn't think they would move much. We're in such a polarized time. Republicans are 100% for Donald Trump. Democrats are 100% against him. There's a small amount of independent or swing voters that lightly switched. I never thought it would move. I think what the Democrats -- I don't think the Democrats will be hurt by this in the end. We'll have an impeachment. They'll vote on it. It will get to the senate. It will be dismissed and two weeks later we'll be on to something else. One of the things when you look at history, when you have this political battle going on, it's never solved through congress. The voters are going to have to come in and fix what needs fixing. Next November to me is ultimately the only fundamental way if people want to hold Donald Trump accountable he will only fundamentally be held accountable in an election. I was going to turn to the 2020 race. The democratic debate last week felt like an after thought compared to the impeachment hearings. The candidates do want to talk about the issues. How do they do this when it's all about impeachment? It's a very critical time. You can't fight it. The counter programming is delivering what the voters want to hear on. They're not getting asked on the trail about impeachment. They don't want to talk about it. They don't have much to add. It's not an issue for them. There's not a good way for the campaigns to try to break through. The democratic primary is going to play out against that back drop. If this is done by February, March, we're not going to be voting on impeachment in November. They have to keep their eyes on the prize. It's frustrating for the lower tier candidates. They thought this was the time where everyone is going to be dialed into the primary campaign. Perry, last week there were a Marquette poll of out Wisconsin showing all the major democratic candidates, Warren, Biden, buttigieg and Sanders losing in head to head matches against the president if Democrats move forward with trying to remove the president -- I'm with Matt on this. I'm not of the view we can take much of early polls. Come on. We want to see what's happening. I'm saying we should be careful of the early polls. Absolutely. The race itself is interesting in that we had four frontrunners. Buttigieg has little minority support, black and Latino voters. Biden is struggling in Iowa and New Hampshire. Warren and Sanders seem to be too left of the party. I think Biden is still the frontrunner. It's a complicated race. I can't tell what's going on. It's a complicated race and I can't tell what's going on. I think it's an interesting race. Any of those four could win, any could face plant as well. If you look at the national poll that shows buttigieg rising to second place, Elizabeth Warren falling a bit and Joe Biden keeps hanging on to the top. You talk to a lot of people around the country. What are the dynamics of this here and where Biden is. There are two facts around the primary campaign. Joe Biden's support is real. It's constant. It's consistent. Guess what? So is concern over Joe Biden's support. Both can be true until one disproves the other. I'm intrigued by mayor Pete buttigieg. You can make an argument he's an early frontrunner now. Iowa and New Hampshire polls suggest it. Alexandria ocasio-cortez chose him to target. She's a very savvy political person. She's very savvy. She knew what she was doing taking on mayor Pete. I want to ask you questions about what's happening in the country. The polls that matter are the early state caucus polls. That determines the frontrunner. If you look at the time polls now, it's fluid. Biden is the dominant candidate. He cannot only win -- maybe he won't win in Iowa. You don't have to win Iowa. Hillary Clinton didn't win Iowa but stayed a strong candidate. It's possible Biden may not win Iowa, but he still has the minority support buttigieg doesn't have. He's like 0% among minorities. He's got to improve that. Explain why he isn't getting that minority. He's a small town mayor. He's not been on the national stage. Biden is the successor to Obama in the eyes of many minority voters. Buttigieg has to come up with an agenda that's more appealing to minority candidates. I think the minority support problem for buttigieg is a problem. It's not unique to buttigieg. He has the same level of support that kamala Harris has and Cory booker has, both of which are African American senators. The fascinating thing is there's no dominant powerful character. I think as of today there's still six or seven candidates that have the possibility of winning. I think Joe Biden's difficulty, if he thinks he can lose Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada and come through strong in south Carolina, that may be a fiction for him. He has to hope that Pete buttigieg doesn't start winning multiples in a row. I was telling Rick in the green room earlier, I would much rather be a candidate with momentum than some candidate with money or the machine behind them. Once you have momentum it's hard to stop. Keep in mind that Barack Obama at this time in 2007 was behind in Iowa and was significantly behind in South Carolina. The race adjusted really quick as soon as the voting started. Perry, coming off our very strong Black Friday, the economy has not taken a major stumble under the president's watch. You heard what Nate silver said. That's baked in to how the voters look at that. His approval rating still low. If the economy stays strong, could that outweigh the negative? I don't think so. We've had three years of polls showing the economy is strong. People still find a lot of other reasons to like Donald Trump. For trump it would be better if he stopped tweeting. I literally think that kind of thing alone would help his numbers more. Assuming he's not going to change, we never had these polls where they've been more stable than any previous present. Those numbers don't change no matter what he says or what he does. Impeachment has not changed it. With that said, 40% national polling is different in Wisconsin to where he's closer to 47%. This is a very close electoral environment. Donald Trump despite being unpopular could win the election because the polls show that democratic candidates are getting more unpopular. Biden started off popular, he's more unpopular. Warren and Sanders too. Buttigieg if he becomes more known will become more unpopular too is my suspicion. Donald Trump has a chance to win the election even though he's unpopular. Job approval numbers if I counsel anybody, look at the job approval numbers and look at them in five or six states. It's not going to matter. This is a presidential reelect. I went through the presidential reelect in 2007 with George W. That was the number one thing we watched is job approval numbers. Not John Kerry's favorables or unfavorables. It does not matter. If Donald Trump's job approval numbers are where they are today in the low 40s in those five states, it does not matter what the favorability rating is. Donald Trump will lose. I agree with Perry. If he stopped tweeting, we've shown that the economy isn't helping him. If he did some adjustment in tone or temperament, that would help him more. That probably will not happen. He couldn't even adjust it on Thanksgiving. Then we have debates. We have another debate later this month with a higher donor and polling threshold. So far only six candidates have qualified. The candidates have until next Thursday. What impact will not making those debates make for Cory booker and Julian Castro? It's devastating. The campaigns have been blunt about it. You need to be part of the conversation. Getting 4 or 5% isn't going to win your delegates in January and February when the voting starts. These thresholds are artificially low, not high. It's going to be tough. The fact that Michael Bloomberg won't be there is a key point. He's blanketing the air waves and setting new records every day. He's counting on this conversation to continue all the way through the primary process. He's betting on chaos in the democratic field that he can clean up. That's a totally different play than everyone else is banking on. There's a brutal article in the "New York Times" about the state of kamala Harris' staff. They quoted from the resignation letter of Harris' former Iowa director. This is my third presidential campaign and I have never seen an organization treat a staff so terribly. With less than ninety days to Iowa, we still don't have a real plan to win. Are you surprised by this? I questioned her durable when she first got in and how quickly she was advantage wished by the entering of Biden. I'm not surprised she's almost out of it now. The real question is -- she has some support. Where does that go? Where does the support go for other candidates, like Harris, are going to have to make a decision? A lot will end up dropping out where is that support going to go? Is that going to coalesce the field more and make it more stable and show us a frontrunner? I'm not surprised. She's going to be out of it soon. The other question is what does her future hold when she goes back to the senate? Will she go back to leadership? I don't think we've seen the end of kamala Harris by any means. She does have real leadership qualities. I'm wondering what she'll do next. Matt, I want to end on Michael Bloomberg. We have 45 seconds left. He says he can beat trump. Can he beat the Democrats? He's got a much better odds of beating trump than the Democrats. In this disruptive time, I'm not going to dismiss anybody's chances. I can't figure out the strategy other than chaos, Biden is wounded. I come in. I'm the only national candidate I think somebody in that scenario somebody like Amy klobuchar is more likely. In this disruptive time I don't count anybody out. That will have to end it. Thanks for joining us.

