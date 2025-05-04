DOGE cuts to HHS ‘troubling changes’ to public health: Jha

ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos interviews Dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health and former Biden White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha on “This Week.”

May 4, 2025

