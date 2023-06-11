Donald Trump charged with 37 counts in classified documents probe

Dan Abrams, Asha Rangappa, Preet Bharara and Elizabeth Neumann discuss the legal fallout of the Trump indictment on “This Week.”

June 11, 2023

