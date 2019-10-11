Transcript for 'Don't buy that' this week's governor's races are 'reason for Trump to panic': Nate Silver

Here's a story. If you win they'll make it ho hum. If you lose, they'll say trump suffered the greatest defeat in the history of the world. You can't let that happen to me. That was president trump campaigning in Kentucky Monday ahead of the state's closely-watched governor's race. The results still too close to call, but the democratic candidate in the lead there in a state president trump won by 30 points in 2016. In Mississippi the GOP candidate managed a close win, while polls in Louisiana have the democratic incumbent governor ahead. How bad of a sign are these governor races for the GOP and is it a potential sign of trouble for Republicans in 2020? We ask 538's Nate silver do you buy that? Republicans did not have a great night on Tuesday. I don't really buy any white house spin this was a good set of resulting for trump. Kentucky, Mississippi, Louisiana. These are really red states, places where the GOP usually wins easily. I also don't buy it's any major reason for trump to panic. Governors races are quirky and local factors matter more. That's how you end up with Republican governors in states like Massachusetts, Maryland and Vermont and democratic ones in Montana and Kansas. If you go back to Kentucky, all the other Republicans won on Tuesday night. The track record of these states in predicting next year's presidential election is checkered at best. Louisiana for instance has often pointed in the wrong direction. A double digit win for Democrats there in 2015 did not predict a great year for Democrats in 2016. Look, I get it, it's good to see people actually voting. These results told us things we already knew from previous elections and from the polls. It's not a surprise that affluent suburbs are moving Democrats or that rural areas are becoming redder. That's been the most important and frankly obvious political trend of the past decade. Polls tell us that elections are an uphill battle for Republicans. Trump's approval rating remains under water and Republicans trail by five or six points when people are asked who would you rather see control congress. As the midterms taught us last year trump will win and lose his fair share of races. He doesn't defy political gravity.

