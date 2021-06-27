Transcript for 'No doubt (Biden) is anxious for this bill to pass': Sen. Joe Manchin

President Biden has no immediate plans to travel to Florida, but on Friday he approved an emergency declaration and offered up federal aid to assist in the response efforts. It comes as his administration and bipartisan group of senators announced an infrastructure deal totaling over $1 trillion. The president said the deal remind him of his days in the senate. To answer your question, we have a deal. I clearly didn't get all I wanted. They gave more than I think they were inclined to give in the first place. This reminds me of the days we used to get a lot done in the United States congress. Let's bring in the man in the middle of it all, West Virginia Democrat senator Joe Manchin. Senator Manchin, thank you very much for joining us. We saw that moment, a rare moment, the kind of thing we haven't seen for a long time at the white house, Democrats and Republicans talking about a deal. But obviously there's been a lot of back and forth since then. Give me the bottom line. Is there a deal here that can get 60 votes in the senate and that Joe Biden will sign? I sure believe there is, John, but I want to say from all of us in West Virginia, our hearts to go out to all the families in surfside, Florida for this horrendous tragedy. Our prayers are with them, and we're thinking about each and every one of them. So god bless. And let me just say this. On the deal, absolutely. John, this is the largest infrastructure package in the history of the United States of America. And president Biden, there's no doubt in my mind never has been a doubt in my mind that he is anxious for this bill to pass and for him to sign it. And I look forward to being there when he does. I can tell you there's so much good being done, and I would hope all my colleagues will look at it in the most positive they have a chance to review. There's more for clean infrastructure, clean technology, clean energy technology than ever before. More money for bridges and roads since the interstate system was built. Water getting rid of our led pipes connecting and broadband all over the nation and especially in rural America and rural West Virginia. So much good in this. But help me understand where Democrats exactly are on this. Because we heard president Biden announce a deal. Then we heard him say that he would only sign it if the congress also passed a much bigger infrastructure bill, the one that Bernie Sanders is working on that he wants both in tandem. Now he's walked that back. But Nancy Pelosi said she's not even going to bring up your bipartisan bill unless this bigger Bernie Sanders bill also gets passed by the senate, and listen to what -- how Elizabeth Warren described her understanding of what's going on here. I can't vote for some small subset that the infrastructure train leaves the station and child care gets left on the platform. Green energy gets left on the platform. Billionaires don't have to pay gets left on the platform. It's that all the pieces have to move, because ultimately, it's one deal. It's one deal. That's the way Elizabeth Warren sees it. It seems that's the way Nancy Pelosi sees it. So what is going on here? Are you sure Progressives are going to support your bipartisan bill if they don't get a guarantee on something bigger also passing? Well, John, I sure hope so. I hope they look at the bill. We have two tracks. And that's exactly what I believe is going to happen. And we've worked on the one track. We're going to work on the second track. There's an awful lot of need and everything they talked about is something we need. John, I didn't vote for the 2017 tax cuts under president trump. I thought they were weighted too much toward the high end, if you I think we need to make some adjustments. And I'm willing to step forward to make the adjustments. I've been clear about that. But we also have to take into account where we are in this country. What our debt structure is. We're $28.5 trillion. We cannot continue to add on things that we can't pay for. I've always said this. We're writing checks our kids can't ever cash. This is going to put a heck of a burden on the next generation. We have to be aware of that. There's a lot of need of that, whether it's child tax credits or helping the kids have a start in life. Whether it's fixing a lot of the human infrastructure that has fallen by the wayside of helping middle class hardworking people have a chance to get ahead and enjoy the American dream. I'm all for that. To what degree we'll see what we're able to pay for. You know what Bernie Sanders is working on. He's talking about a bill that's $6 trillion. I know that you've suggested that's a little rich for -- in terms of what you want. What is your bottom line? How much more do you want? As you said at the top of this, the bill that you're negotiating with the Republicans would be the biggest infrastructure bill in the history of the united States. How much more are you willing toed a on top of that? Well, when you look at it, we paid for all this. This is not going to be added to debt. The infrastructure bill that we've done in a bipartisan way has paid for us. We've used money we've had, we've moved money we've not used yet to make sure it was used in the most productive way. I think we've all done a good job. That's what we have to look for. And we do the next piece of legislation. I understand the concerns. I understand the desires of everybody in my caucus, and also on the Republican caucus. I know we can work together. Look what we've done. Look what president Biden has accomplished in five months. I've never seen this type of accomplishment in modern history. From a president coming in, the American rescue plan, $1.9 trillion. And then we do bipartisan bills on top of that. The hate crimes bill that we did, 94 to 1. We just did the competition with China bill in a very bipartisan way. But -- But what is -- So many good things. We can work this out. But what's your mom line? The question is this is over $1 trillion. Bernie Sanders wants $6 trillion. What are -- how far are you willng to go? Well, let me say this, John. Right now I never thought the net corporate tax should have been 21%. I always felt 25 % was fair and I'm willing to go to 25. I think capital gains should be at 28%, not 21. There's changes that can keep us competitive. I'm not supportive in voting for things that does not make us competitive. We're in a global economy. I want to make sure that we're the leader of the free world, that we can still compete and manufacture, create great jobs and pay good salaries with benefits. That's what I want to make sure happens. Now, let's see when we do all that, and make the adjustments, how much money do we have? This is how you run your household. It's how I run my household or small businesses or large businesses. How much can we invest? And how much return do we get on that investment? I want to make sure we pay for I do not want to add more debt if that's 1 trillion or 1 .5 trillion or 2 trillion, whatever that comes out to be over a ten-year period, that's what I would be voting for. I think there's some real questions about whether or not this bill is truly paid for, but let me ask you about the bigger question here. You get hammered -- It should be, John. You get hammered all the time by fellow Democrats, especially Progressives who say you are constantly drawing red lines for what you'll support, and creating limits on how far Democrats will be able to go now that you control all the house, the senate, and the white house. What do you say to those who say why don't you draw red lines with Republicans? Why don't you say unless they come around and agree to the stuff you just talked about, bringing up the corporate tax rate again. Some of the other issues, voting rights, some of the other issues that Republicans are balking, why don't you draw a red line and say look, if you guys don't move on this, I'm going to go and endorse doing away with the filibuster? That's your leverage. You are the man with the leverage. First of all -- well, and I don't wish this on anybody. John, I'm not voted any differently than I've voted for ten years. I've always been moderate and centrist. I tell people I'm fiscally responsible and socially compassionate. I want to find the middle and there's always a middle to find. That's the way I live my life and I've been in public life. It is what it is. If they think I'm going to change and be something I'm not, I won't. I've been very clear. I'm willing to meet everybody halfway. If Republicans don't want to make adjustments to a tax code which I think is weighted and unfair, I'm willing to go to recken silluation. -- Reconciliation. If they think in reconciliation I'm going to go to 5 or $6 trillion and throw caution to the wind when we can only afford 1 or maybe 2 in what we can pay for, then I can't be there. I'm very open. And I think we can find our priorities. We can help a lot of people and lift them up, but people have to get up and make an effort. We all have to fight for the same greater country we live in and appreciative we're here. I don't know what they're expecting different than what I am and who I am. They know me. I've been there for ten years. I think it's safe to say that you are probably the only Democrat that could have been elected to the senate from west Virginia. Thank you very much. We appreciate you taking time to talk to us. Senator Manchin. I appreciate representing my great state of West Virginia. Tank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.