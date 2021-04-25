Transcript for 1-on-1 with Dr. Anthony Fauci

Let's bring in the president Biden's chief medical advisor doctor Anthony catchy duck that you thanks for joining us again. This morning so I responding units arguing right there that the pause may have hurt more than helped. Now I don't think that's ultimately going to be the case truant I think when we get now back in tune with getting this vaccine not only. Here in the United States but also globally because the rest of the world was looking at the United States' decision. Particularly because they know that the CDC and the FDA or the gold standard. For both safety in the evaluation of efficacy I think in the long run what we're going to see and we'll probably see it soon. Is that people will realize that we take safety very seriously we're out there trying to combat. Did degree of vaccine hesitancy that still is out there and one of the real reasons why people have hesitancy is concerned. About the safety of the vaccine. And I think if you make the argument that we take safety really very seriously. And there was a pole as it was examined. And now we're going ahead with it. Which tells you that if you look at all of the other vaccinations that have been done. You know we've had about a 141. Million people that received at least one dose. Of the vaccine a very small proportion of that about eight million. Has been J&J the rest of Indian minorities from Pfizer. And from mode Dan so if anybody has any doubts. About the safety. Of those other vaccines and including Jane. Very seriously we've looked at it now let's get back and get people vaccinated. And that's what we're going to be doing get as many people vaccinated. As we possibly can as quickly as we can because we have a very very effective vaccine for the people here and. Well the world. We have seen vaccination rates level off a coming a little bit off their highs. From the last couple weeks he still see pockets of people. Resisting the idea of mass vaccination one of the most prominent skeptics is Republican senator Ron Johnson was was consulate surely had to say. But I have felt the acting tonight I bet you practice so you'll look back being what out of it what you hear if your neighbor has one or not. They were what what do you you you've got to back being in this if I fail Boeing is very very active. But what why is that big but beat maker everybody get them back in. What's your responses. Well the fact is that. People who have been infected in this country now and have died. If you look at the numbers there's been about 570000. Americans. Have died we have a highly. Efficacious and effective. Vaccine. That's really very very safe that is the reason why. You want everyone to get vaccinated so I don't understand the argument if I get vaccinated joint. And I'm protected that you dual edged don't have to get vaccinated it doesn't make any sense the more people you get vaccinated. The more people you protect and then there is the issue when you get a critical number of people vaccinated. You really have a blanket of protection. Over the entire community. So to get vaccinated you have responsibility. To yourself to protect yourself. But also even if you're a young person who may not get any symptoms. You don't want to get infected you may think it doesn't make any difference because you may not get any symptoms. But you may inadvertently and innocently pass the infection on to someone else. Who could have a serious consequence of this so many reasons why we should get as many people vaccinated as we possibly can. Our situation continues to improve here but there's a real crisis right now in India. Record cases for days in a row right now he could spread across the developing world their health care system could collapse if the situation doesn't prove. What more communities be doing right now to help address this crisis. Well you know that we are doing things that we've mentioned before a pot of covic. 400000000404. Billion dollars in other things but we really do need to do more I mean I I don't think you can walk away from that. And we all are right now even as we speak George. There's discussions about really ramping up a weakened due on the ground. Oxygen supplies drugs tests PPE. As well as taking a look in the intermediate and long run about how we can get vaccines to these individuals both immediately now. As well as in the situation. Will you help them to be able to essentially make vaccines. Themselves so bottom line George it's a terrible situation. There's going on in India and other low and middle income countries. And there is more we can do and I believe you will see shortly that all these things that we're talking about are on the table and we will be moving towards that. We have about 30 Rock doesn't of that that AstraZeneca vaccine that aren't approved for use here should we just be sending that over. You know I think that's going to be something that is that opt for active consideration jewel it's certainly I mean I don't wanna be speaking for policy right now with you. But I mean that's something that certainly is going to be actively considered. Let's talk about mask to mean you seeing more and more talk about an of the CDC is looking at perhaps revised their guidance about wearing masks outdoors. At this time what's your best guidance on that at this point. You know I don't want to get ahead of them Joyce but I think it's pretty common sense now that out toward risk is really really quite low particularly. I mean if you were vaccinated person wearing wearing a mask calculus I mean obviously the risk is miniscule what I believe you're going to be hearing with the country. Is going to be going T be hearing soon is updated guidelines. From the CDC the CDC. Is a science based organization. They don't want to make any guidelines unless they look at the data and the data backs it up. But when you look around at the common sense situation obviously the risk is really very low particularly if you're vaccinated. So we're heading towards normal. You know in some respects we are George and really is a challenge. But that we we have vaccines now the more we take a look at the at the data as it accumulates we see. It is even more effective than what the initial numbers of the clinical trial. And we're doing very well you know we now have vote more than 30%. Of the adult population is fully vaccinated more than 50%. Of the adult population. Is gaining at least one dose which is and certainly some protection until they get the next dose so we now have been giving to people. The answer to the issue of getting back to Nall namely the question you just asked me. But the only issue George that is something we need to pay attention to is that we're having still about 60000. New infections per day. That's I carry this level and we don't want that to go up. Doctor faction thanks for time this morning.

