‘It was truly a dream’: Former federal workers face uncertainty after DOGE layoffs

On “This Week,” ABC News’ Chief Global Affairs Correspondent and co-anchor Martha Raddatz talks with federal employees who lost their jobs in the wake of DOGE’s overhaul.

February 23, 2025

