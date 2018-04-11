1-on-1 with DSCC Chair Sen. Chris Van Hollen

More
Two days before the midterm elections, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee chair discusses Democrats' chances of winning the Senate on "This Week."
5:41 | 11/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 1-on-1 with DSCC Chair Sen. Chris Van Hollen

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58957125,"title":"1-on-1 with DSCC Chair Sen. Chris Van Hollen ","duration":"5:41","description":"Two days before the midterm elections, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee chair discusses Democrats' chances of winning the Senate on \"This Week.\"","url":"/ThisWeek/video/dscc-chair-sen-chris-van-hollen-58957125","section":"ThisWeek","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.