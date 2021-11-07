1-on-1 with Eric Adams

More
George Stephanopoulos interviews NYC Democratic mayoral nominee Eric Adams on "This Week."
6:23 | 07/11/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 1-on-1 with Eric Adams

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:23","description":"George Stephanopoulos interviews NYC Democratic mayoral nominee Eric Adams on \"This Week.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/ThisWeek","id":"78780748","title":"1-on-1 with Eric Adams","url":"/ThisWeek/video/eric-adams-78780748"}