Transcript for 1-on-1 with Eric Trump

It's spent ten days since the president announced he had been infected with corona virus and six days since his doctors of answered. Any questions about his condition or his treatment. Wallace physician says the president is no longer contagious. The American public is still in the dark about basic questions such as wind the president last tested negative for Kobe it. And whether he is now completely in the clear of the disease. We do know did at least 34 people tied to the White House have tested positive. And despite that hundreds of troops supporters crowded together on the White House lawn just yesterday. And tomorrow the president is scheduled to hit the campaign trail again in Florida. The culprit outbreak isn't limited to the White House the CDC forecasts up to 20000 more Americans could die from Kobe by the end of the month. Our brand new ABC news Washington Post poll finds two thirds of voters say president trump fail to take appropriate precautions against the virus. What's more a whopping 62%. Of voters say they don't trust what he says about Kobe nineteen. We had hoped to talk to doctor far out she about all the outbreak at the White House and across the country. He was more than willing to join us. But the White House wouldn't allow you to hear from the nation's leading expert on corona virus. In fact they wouldn't allow any of the medical experts on the president's own. Corona virus task force to appear on this show. But this morning we will be joined by Biden co chair Cedric Richmond and Eric trump on behalf of the trump campaign. All right Eric restore review thank you for joining us how we get it respond that New York Times straight let's start with a rally. At the White House. I've got to say that I had a president your father certainly looked to be himself. Are you any concern about him getting right back out on the campaign trail. Jump Protestant great feed to their personal bass sounds great he sees it is true warrior is working incredibly hard. You know we should talk about it personal ready to attended a White House event yesterday that it attackers checked it was out toward your wearing masks and now we get away. I see hundreds IC hundreds or protests across this country that you guys you know unfortunately don't cut or ball ten times where. People are literally burning on cities but boring cities that once Wear masks and and their network and Dan yet. A beautiful protests by Afghan Americans a Latino Americans were going to the White House to support law enforcement in this country. He's criticized by ABC it's really it's an incredible thing that made it took every precaution it get temperature checks maps they were outside it was a beautiful event. I am sure why you. That it's only trouble events that are called out what why why these protests that we see all over the place that's even a New York taxi in Portland even Seattle. I see them everywhere he plus one wild and don't ever talks about wearing masks yet beautiful program to Americans and Hispanic Americans. To frontal White House to support our incredible men and women in law enforcement becomes the subject. Eight me she should go at 9 AM. On a Sunday morning emanate well will Eric Erickson to be clear I'm not I'm an outlaw the lottery in the media John really adds well. Eric to be clear I'm not criticizing in our reporting at the fact and actually I did notice. Us something that I've not seen at the White House Intel yesterday that is an event were most of the people were wearing masks is that an acknowledgment. Our recognition that it was a mistake to meet to have activities at the White House including of course the the in coney bear to rent with people not wearing masks I mean I did I gotta say people were wearing masks yesterday at the White House. Did you happening you know everybody and you know this your report Mary snow there credit goes with an in apartment regards the White House this task. It every single day it's a little bit different apparatus. You know in and that machine but. I guess I just find it I can't hypocrisy so crazy and you go out there and ECB's massive. Massive riots and protests in these liberal cities and no one's wearing masks a no one cares no one cares the media doesn't talk about that money. We have New York that we had to Chicago all of these things and the media never talks about that begin when you hate peaceful strong. You know rally at the White House in support a law enforcement by African Americans and it cuts away. You know MSNBC cuts a way to look at the residents don't want Shelley that it wants him to support it it's just it's it's it's pretty mine development I. I mean I mean we we have covered the protests and it do you see a lot of protesters wearing masks as well but let me ask you wonder fathers conditions what condition. All when he spoke to Rush Limbaugh he suggested there was a moment work at a time or he thought he might not make it. How how bad did it get. The amp. Lewis networks yet our first at Friday. I tell you a dishonest ever caught watching a part of clap for Walter Reed on Marine One right and that's something that side and that's a decade that news on wants. But yet remember it's that's that's so fun to watch what. A total of three times that Saturday to cast counted under percent it was a meeting actually probably goes to speak to some of these vaccines that are being created are. What bothers on the vaccine front no one could've done no one could've done and it. The literally might it was caught my father's you know hoping for shutting down. America apartment from travel to China and it didn't that the virus came from China my father literally started it one creating this taxi he worked closest vaccine. Now you're just talking. And you see how well he got over it really cute cute inspiration that Americans shot which meter that can you clarify that you said your father just took a backseat. When he was a Walter Reed the medicines that he was taking an of the therapeutic he felt horrible. And not on Saturday identical to man three times on Saturday he sounded tremendous and I think it goes to show the power you know medicine ends. In this country how Corbett you know that we come on Toby in the last you know six months. So it looks like the the debate commission has said that there will be a debate on October 22. And in person debate I'll ask you know if you look at the first debate in Cleveland. You in and and other members of of the trump team were were violating the rules that the commission had said in terms of wearing masks in the hall. Are we even saw Karen pence at the VP debate on the state without a mask. I'd given the concerns now will you commit that the trump team wool abide by those safety precautions that the commission. Up put in place at the next debate. Will you be wearing. Johnson about their whereabouts Manhattan where that's what's interesting is a real story should be at lighten. Admittedly this must take place in Miami. You know that's Thursday. He wants him out of state to my products should tell you everything that you need to know about him a letter to my Papa wants to work entity. Will will meet the members. But light light at night when show up and and the only thing you do is you do would zoom call and it in my pocket eighties it was a guy didn't want it to you cheated you want to do more floor conference call presidential debate by. But let's be clear it was. Or mask but but but to be clear was your father of the pulled out of the debate the debate commission said it would be a virtual debate it was your father the pulled out of the debate. Are you ruling out is it is that virtual debates opener just simply will not agree to it all so that that this next debate obsolete. Has to be in person. Who. My my my father wants to stand on the stage with these opponents. And that's how to be handled in America for the last 200 years you've stood there and you debate it somebody. My father doesn't want it to wouldn't or floor conference call he wants to stand onstage look somebody the eyes and fight is not willing to do that might as well due to Pennsylvania where some state. It would town halls and a Nazi twits who it's you know three or four people. You won't stand on the same stage in my pocket that doesn't want to do you know conference call to that you want to stand on the stage of the parks action. So for Everett that it published a willing to what he wants unity. Thursday have Joseph wants to accept. No sir I did it. So a vice president parents when he debated Como Harris said it was a privilege to be on the stage with her are recognized her history making. Our pick is as as Biden's running mate and then the next day your father said that she was a monster. Why. How I was Kabul Harris and mister white why did he say that. Organized and there are a lot of chances are she takes that are just there to mind boggling to me and she's come out and she's called to abolish a law enforcement she's you know compared. Members up Ice-T. K at a congressional hearing. She want to take away 180 million private health care plans and in this country. The last week's use coming out talking about how she literally she wanted to limit the amount of Brittany veterinary legends Cuddy and but. But Eric Eric Eric Eric Eric political differences I think you mischaracterized. Prepositions and that litany but political differences are one thing a monster. You're calling the democratic. Vice presidential nominee a monster your father did how's that I mean I don't forget it. John John you know you're also dealing with the person who's willing to lie every single day in estimating one day's political activity. Let let let's Kemal Harris can't frankly Joseph Biden but. Let let's abolish a law enforcement Alexa and they get to Pennsylvania you know all the one onslaught port I -- you do what they are even heard there Herrera. Eric I decided they haven't called for abolishing all want personal at a Soviet leaders having guns let's. Let's let's stick to the fact slip but let's move to this New York Times story this a big story in the New York Times. Let's put that lets you could wait. Has come and sit that you want it to deep policing want to reallocate funding problems he's he's he. He's clearly stated lots and lots of times he doesn't want to -- on the place let me ask you about the New York Times story. On and on that they're investigative series on the president's tax documents they write their latest investigation and I. Found quote over 200 companies special interest groups and foreign governments that. Patronized mr. Trump's properties while reaping benefits from him in his administration. And here are some of the specifics on this graphic five members of war log offered ambassadorship one company. Great to ten new federal contracts worth one point three billion dollars and that the president would go and ask what. A gas at his up properties wanted from the government so. Let me ask you lots of specifics in this story. You guys didn't respond to New York Times here's your chance what's your response. Our cost we've lost a fortune my father lost a fortune wanted to present he doesn't care he doesn't care he wanted to do what was right. The last thing I can tell you Donald Trump needs in the world. Is this shot he wakes up in the morning and yes a fight you idiots fighting terror media. You have to fight the Democrats and he gets punched in the head every single day he he wakes up and he fights for this country need fights against the lunacy of the radical left and he created. The greatest economy. The most jobs in he rebuilt. The military work longer you ripped up Mexico and China. Where a country where alternate rip stop in terms of health care speech creating aired. Good good good good but back to the stories but would put back to the story. Shot people might moderate the lost a fortune. Absolute fortune doing what he does. You compared to joke I could put it would put it back but that could back to this story how how is it appropriate. Action OK let me get an answer the classical please oh please go go go Google. Biden's house right now tell me do you think that. Person whose meaning government for 47 years 47 years can afford that mansion. On the water to Wilmington del Eric tell you can. I can't go look at American water. A typical bully you address the what will you address what the New York Times revealed in their investigation. Which is all of these companies and individuals. Who have spent money lots of money a trump properties that have gone on to get big government. For our contracts and other favors from the trump administration how is that not at the very least. A huge appearance of accomplish and we have. Ten is where we're hospitality company we've got tens of millions of people staying at our properties. Every single year the New York Times is absolutely needed all want to do is take out my father and you know really interesting about your top I'm glad you mentioned them. Every single day every single day starting literally the morning of the debate. They dropped some story that deep and sitting on for literally the last six months or year or two years to trying to influence the election hate each war will mean. You know that immediate got in this country to media is not in this country even when I hear the tone of hypocrisy at its gates and she. The media's become of the activists are pretty democratic partner Eric Eric things fare Eric were. Eric rescue rescue legitimate questions one last one they did New York Times report also a said that the president. Owes some 400 million dollars don't the American people have a right to know who. He is indebted to who the president of the United States doesn't wake you can you clarify that for us. Jon says financial disclosures. You know exactly who the monies owed to that's that's another democratic talking point that you just you know exactly the monies owed to my pa I don't million dollars. A portion. Bobby network fox heads very very very low leverage attack the New York time do you want Britain to address the outset that the other day. If you only fuel buildings if you on the real estate you you carry some debt that's. That's what developers do that's what business owners do they carry some debt now at upper portion of his networks. It's incredibly low we have a phenomenal company but there's there's nothing about that awaits its debt he got elected not. It's all fully disclose his financial disclosure forms weren't you arrogant government to US assistant Eric Eric thank you for joining us I appreciate your time when this on the morning thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.