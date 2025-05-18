FBI calls explosion in Palm Springs, California an ‘intentional act of terrorism’

On “This Week,” ABC News’ chief investigative correspondent Aaron Katersky.

May 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live