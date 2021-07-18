Transcript for The fight over voting rights intensifies across the nation: Martha Raddatz reports

The assault on free and fair elections is just such a threat, literally. I've said it before. We're facing the most significant test of our democracy since the civil war. The mainstream state laws are The state laws are more dangerous in polls and Jim crow segregation and now amounts to civil war? What utter nonsense? President Biden and Mitch Mcconnell on voting rights as Republican state lawmakers pushed new rerestrictions. Critics calling it voter suppression. This week Texas house Democrats fled the state to block a voter restriction filled. I sat down with one of those lawmakers and travel to battleground Pennsylvania to look at the debate shaping the future of America's elections. From Texas to Georgia, Arizona to Alabama, the fight over fighting rights is intensifying. All across the nation, Republican state lawmakers proposing or passing legislation that critics say makes it more difficult for Americans to vote including requiring uniform id, prohibits people from passing out water to those waiting in line to vote. Here in Pennsylvania, a battleground state in 2020, the issue of election reform is -- after widespread claims of election fraud. Claims that are unfounded with no evidence the election outcome would change. Republican state senator David Argo is charging ahead any way with hopes of more restrictions. If you have a more restrictive time to vote, if you can't vote at night or you need to apply to vote way earlier than some people, what's the matter with that? I think our goal and you have heard it in other states as well to make it easier to vote but harder to cheat. And so I really, really push back hard with those folks that think that this is some kind of a threat to democracy. I think it is never been easy to vote in Pennsylvania than it is today. We just want to make sure it is done right. Cochran, an activist for voting rights, the move is to target minority communities who help put Democrats over the top of the state. This is a retaliation. Think want the discourage the folks and make sure that we don't have the same results that we did. A lot of these bills are rooted in racism.pif we want to call it out. In Texas, drive-thru voting and main-in absentee voting. Texas Democrats including trey Martinez fisher walked out and headed the D.C. To break quorum. We knew we were not bold and defiant, that we'll have the courage to walk away and use the rules, they'll run us over. Which will they'll likely still do as they come up with new bills and restrictions. Not just in Texas, the aclu, tracking more restrictions everyday. This is not a partisan issue, we want voting to be convenient and easier. We want as many eligible Americans as possible to be able to vote. I don't think I will understand the problem we are trying to. There is the theoretical concern about voter fraud but there is evidence that is an issue. With fears growing with Democrats that local evidents will fail to stop restrictions, many are turning to federal voting rights legislation that's on an even shaier footing.

