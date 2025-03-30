Firings over Signal chat would indicate ‘deny and deflect was a failure’: Christie

On “This Week,” former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie analyzes the Trump administration’s response to the Signal chat controversy.

March 30, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live