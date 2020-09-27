Transcript for GOP enthusiastic about Trump SCOTUS pick 'almost across the board': Jonathan Karl

Eight days after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, two days before the first debate, another unprecedented twist in this unpredictable campaign. No supreme court justice has ever been confirmed this close to the election. Republicans are already closing ranks behind judge Amy coney Barrett. Hoping to jolt the election. Democrats are calling the process a sham, warning that a justice Barrett could be a mortal threat to American health care. As we come on the air this morning, our brand-new poll with the Washington post shows a majority of Americans believe the president elected on November 3rd should fill the supreme court vacancy, it's against a backdrop of presidential race that has been stable for months. Joe Biden now holding a steady ten-point lead over president trump. Jon Karl is at the white house. John, this is president trump's third nomination to the supreme court and these court appointments are the glue to the Republicans. These have kept Republicans in lock step with Donald Trump. But almost across the board Republicans are enthusiastic about Amy coney Barrett, above all, they're ecstatic to have something else to talk about besides Donald Trump and his handling of the covid-19 pandemic. In fact, George, I would expect senate Republicans especially to try to make Amy coney Barrett the face of the Republican party effectively over the next five weeks rather than Donald Trump because they know that Donald Trump has been a drag on senate candidates in state after state. The goal is to get this done before election day, any way Democrats can get it beyond November 3rd? Well, I just spoke to a top democratic strategist who told me flatly that there's no procedural silver bullet. The Democrats on their own have no ability to delay this vote until after the election. The timing is in Mitch Mcconnell's hands, now the Republicans have outlined a series of events which would lead to a final vote the week before the election, so there's very little room for error here, but it would have to be a Republican decision, the Republicans would have to decide if it's in their interest to delay. And George, as you saw, as you mentioned at top of the show, the decision to go ahead with a vote for the next supreme court justice with a vote, is a deeply unpopular one, Democrats will hit that hard over and over again between now and the election. Let's bring in our supreme court analyst, Kate Shaw, Barrett clerked for judge Antonin Scalia. She made it very clear yesterday that she shares his judicial philosophy. What does that mean for the court if she's confirmed? Harder to imagine a starker contrast with justice Ginsburg. Akron cretely, I think she would vote to overturn roe V. Wide, strike down gun rights and side with the trump administration to strike down entirely the ACA. A rock solid conservative majority for the supreme court for say the next 30 years. By all accounts, she's a brilliant lawyer, what are the flash points at the confirmation hearings? She's well regarded, well liked. On the merits on the substance, I think the future of legal abortion in this country will be a significant issue. She'll be noncommittal. If you look at what things like senators have been saying, there should be litmus test, would you overturn roe? If she passes the litmus test it's clear where members of the Republican party stands on roe, the future of the affordable care act in the moment of this election and the election could be flash point, the president has repeatedly suggested that getting her confirmed is important because there will be inevitable legal disputes. He's broadcasting the idea that she would potentially weigh in and weigh. On his side in such a dispute. I think that does raise questions about Independence and the legitimacy of the time line that the Republicans have laid out. None of that is judge Barrett's fault. It's the thing that will have to be addressed during the confirmation hearings.

