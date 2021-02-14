-
Now Playing: 'There would have been a vote to convict (Trump) with a secret ballot': Sen. Coons
-
Now Playing: After Senate trial acquittal, Trump calls the impeachment a ‘witch hunt’
-
Now Playing: '(Trump) is acquitted, but he's not vindicated.': Jon Karl
-
Now Playing: 'A lot of things that … would make risk less (for teachers)': Dr. Anthony Fauci
-
Now Playing: Deals to jump on during Presidents Day sales
-
Now Playing: Oakland announces plan to fight uptick in hate crimes against Asian-Americans
-
Now Playing: 8-year-old survives almost 25-foot fall from ski lift chair in Maine
-
Now Playing: 37 million Americans have received their first vaccine dose
-
Now Playing: Major Winter blast to Impact nearly the entire US with snow, ice and bitter cold
-
Now Playing: String of subway stabbings hits NYC
-
Now Playing: Firefighters rescue dog from burning house
-
Now Playing: Bear enjoys New York snow day
-
Now Playing: Missing Colorado hiker’s dog found after 8 days
-
Now Playing: Officer killed by suspected drunk driver in Dallas
-
Now Playing: Historic winter storm in Texas
-
Now Playing: NASCAR fans and drivers getting ready for The Great American Race
-
Now Playing: 90-year-old man takes out ad to address his slow internet service
-
Now Playing: CDC issues guidelines for reopening schools
-
Now Playing: Why haven't current managers pushed for witnesses to come forward?