GOP split over the Trump administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files

On “This Week,” ABC News senior political correspondent Rachel Scott reports on the political fallout of the DOJ’s handling of the Epstein case.

July 20, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live