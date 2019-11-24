Transcript for Growing number of Iowa Dems think Warren and Sanders are too far-left: Nate Silver

Let's get those independents and moderate Republicans who cannot stomach this guy anymore. This is how we build a coalition so we don't just beat Donald we bring the U.S. Senate to some sense. I'm not only running to defeat Donald Trump. I'm running to prepare for the day that begins when Donald Trump has left office, to launch the era that must come after trump. That era must be characterized not by exclusion, but by belonging. Pete buttigieg and Amy klobuchar making their pitch for a moderate approach in this week's democratic debate. Is that why they've got some momentum in Iowa? We asked Nate silver if he buys that. Let's be clear, the left is coming into its own in American politics, especially among younger voters. 50% of Americans under 30 have a positive view of socialism about as many who say the same thing about capitalism. Do I buy that Pete buttigieg and Amy klobuchar are benefitting by running to the center? I mostly do. Here's why. There are a lot of moderate voters in the democratic party. 29% of Democrats on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook identify as moderate or conservative, 53% of other Democrats do or about half the party. Let's say you want to win over left-leaning Progressive voters. You have two more big problems. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. They have 38% of the votes combined in national polls which is more than Joe Biden's 30%. Kamala Harris and Beto O'rourke found there aren't that many more Progressive votes to go around when Sanders and Warren take their well-earned share. Another issue democratic voters want to beat trump and they associate moderation with electability. In our poling after this week's democratic debate buttigieg and klobuchar saw their numbers improve the most. They had fairly explicitly made a play for the center. In Iowa poling an increasing number of voters think Warren and Sanders are too far to the left. This coincides for declining numbers for Warren on electability. Whether Democrats are right about this, whether moderation is the way to win elections, it's a complicated topic. We'll save it for another occasion. For buttigieg and klobuchar it's a simple equation. Democrats think Warren and Bernie are too far to the left, but also don't love Biden. Also may be enough for a surprise ending in Iowa.

