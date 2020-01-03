Now Playing: Trump addresses the nation after 1st known coronavirus death in US confirmed

Now Playing: 1-on-1 with HHS Secretary Alex Azar

Now Playing: 1-on-1 with Sen. Bernie Sanders

Now Playing: 1-on-1 with Joe Biden

Now Playing: Joe Biden makes comeback with victory in South Carolina

Now Playing: South Carolina voters hit the polls

Now Playing: Biden projected winner in South Carolina

Now Playing: Buttigieg says he’s ‘determined to earn every vote on the road ahead’

Now Playing: Amy Klobuchar delivers remarks in North Carolina

Now Playing: Joe Biden speaks after South Carolina primary

Now Playing: Tom Steyer ends his campaign for president

Now Playing: What South Carolina primary results could indicate about Super Tuesday

Now Playing: Key Democratic primary playing out in South Carolina

Now Playing: Bernie Sanders speaks after projected 2nd-place finish in South Carolina primary

Now Playing: Elizabeth Warren speaks after South Carolina primary

Now Playing: Bernie Sanders looks ahead to Super Tuesday

Now Playing: Inside Joe Biden’s South Carolina campaign headquarters

Now Playing: Biden projected winner of South Carolina primary

Now Playing: Voters go to the polls in South Carolina as candidates make their last-minute push