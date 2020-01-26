Transcript for 'I know I don't have the highest name ID,' but 'we've got grit': Sen. Klobuchar

All these candidates are my friends. I have known some of them for years. They're good people. But if you look at the structure of our campaign, our ability to mobilize people all over the country. Our ability to raise funds from the grassroots not from the wealthy and the powerful, our ability to put together an agenda that reaches out and speaks to the working class of this country in a unique way. I think you'll conclude that our campaign is the strongest campaign to defeat trump. Senator Bernie Sanders making his pitch in Iowa yesterday. He's leading the Iowa polls right now. We'll be joined now by one of the candidates trying to unseat him, Amy klobuchar, senator from Minnesota. Thank you for joining us. That pitch has been at the heart of our pitch as well. You're a Democrat that can win in red areas. How do you respond to senator Sanders? I think when you look at what just happened in the last election,d as well as those governor races in Louisiana and Kentucky, look at what happened. Those were Democrats that won in states that were red, that were purple, congressional races all over the country that fit the districts, fit the states, that did not suggest blowing our current health system. Sanders and I have a big disagreement on that issue. And I also think that you got people out there that are interested in having a candidate that has a history, like I do, that brings the receipts to this race of actually winning in very red and very purple suburban districts and doing that by bringing along with her a fired-up base. What most matters to our Democrats, I was just speaking in the quad cities last night, what most matters is winning and uniting our party and I'm someone who can do that. You won a big endorsement yesterday from the Manchester union leader in New Hampshire. They say you have the best chance to win as well. But senator Warren got the endorsement of "The Des Moines register." You have never cracked into the top four in Iowa polling. Can you get to New Hampshire? I'm going to New Hampshire, George, I actually got the "The New York Times" endorsement along with Elizabeth. The quad cities time, a major paper. We got more legislative endorsements than anyone in this race in Iowa and that's because I have such a strong grassroots operation. I don't have a billions of dollars that two of my opponents have. What we got is grit that start on the day that I endorsed in the middle of that blizzard with four inches of snow on my head. I'm still standing. It's because of what I bring with me. The debates have been good for me. There will be another debate in New Hampshire, I'm only one of two candidates left from the middle of the country, the very, very part of the country that we need to win. You're in fifth place right now in Iowa. You'll be stuck in the senate most of this week, what's the comeback strategy? How can you do it? The comeback strategy is coming back here whenever I can. I got -- the minute we got done with the hearing yesterday, I got out to Iowa, did three events, I have three events today. You turn into a pumpkin Cinderella, I go back there, I have done a ton of town halls. We'll be doing more of those and then I have my surrogates out all of these endorsers, people from Minnesota, the olympic curling coach, the gold medal curling coach, no one has that guy, coach Phil, he came out for me and we just keep trying to come up with new creative approaches. The voters of Iowa, new Hampshire, Nevada and south Carolina are going to understand that I have a constitutional duty to fulfill and the fact that I have this real job and that I'm in the arena and that I'm actually taking on the trump administration and all of their shenanigans and their behavior I think that's actually a good thing. Because when I sit in my chamber, when I look at my colleagues, I keep thinking of what I say on the campaign, this is a decency check, this is a patriotism check for our nation. That's part of the overall problem with this president. You just heard senator Lankford, backing up the president did nothing wrong. Election interference happens all the time. Its still appears that the president's heading toward acquittal in the senate, should the senate move to censure or at least Troy to censure president trump if he's acquitted? What I want my colleagues to do is join us in calling the witnesses. I don't know how you can sit over there and listen, even when you hear the president's lawyers, they raise fact questions, they say, well, the facts aren't there. I want to hear from the men to quote the founding fathers musical, to hear from the men in the room where it happened. That's people like Mr. Bolton and Mick Mulvaney, all of these signs point to things and discussions that they had with the president of the united States. And all we are asking for right now is four witnesses. Zero witnesses plus zero evidence equals zero justice. You can't have a trial without the witnesses. However they vote, whatever they choose to do when the everyday comes in, they can't down in history as the people that blocked the truth from coming forward because eventually it will come guard. Senator klobuchar, thanks for your time this morning.

