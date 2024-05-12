‘I hope Prime Minister Netanyahu is thinking about his legacy’: Sen. Chris Coons

ABC News’ Martha Raddatz interviews Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., on “This Week.”

May 12, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live