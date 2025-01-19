Hostages expected to be released by Hamas after delay

ABC News’ Ian Pannell reports on the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal on “This Week.”

January 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live