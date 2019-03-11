-
Now Playing: 'I think it is going to happen this year': Matthew Dowd on impeachment
-
Now Playing: Bolton 'has very relevant information and we want him to testify': Rep. Adam Schiff
-
Now Playing: 1-on-1 with House Republican Whip Steve Scalise
-
Now Playing: 1-on-1 with House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Eliot Engel
-
Now Playing: 1-on-1 with Mayor Pete Buttigieg
-
Now Playing: Democratic candidates campaign in Iowa
-
Now Playing: Trump responds to House vote on impeachment inquiry
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump insults Beto O'Rourke at rally
-
Now Playing: Impeachment vote an ‘attack on democracy itself,' Trump says
-
Now Playing: Beto O'Rourke bows out of 2020 Democratic presidential race
-
Now Playing: Beto O'Rourke speaks after dropping out of presidential race
-
Now Playing: Trump on impeachment probe: 'The Democrats are crazed and they're lunatics'
-
Now Playing: Beto O'Rourke drops out of presidential race
-
Now Playing: Undecided Iowa voters speak out on the issues
-
Now Playing: Elizabeth Warren unveils new 'Medicare-for-all' plan
-
Now Playing: John Delaney speaks out on Warren’s health care proposal
-
Now Playing: New poll shows country split on impeachment
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump is becoming a Florida resident
-
Now Playing: Political Halloween costume round-up
-
Now Playing: Elizabeth Warren releases Medicare for All plan