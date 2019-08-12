Transcript for 1-on-1 with House Judiciary Committee Member Rep. Matt Gaetz

Joined now by the congressman from from Pensacola mad gates congressman gates thank you for joining us this morning for some more our condolences to your entire community. In the wake. The shooting let me let me ask the same question I just asked console offering do you think it's time to rethink United States' relationship with Saudi Arabia. In Georgia thank you for your condolences the military is not a feature of my community it is the defining characteristic. Of my community and I've dealt with. Killed in action down range active duty suicide. But there is a special kind of grief when the bravest most patriotic Americans are putting himself in harm's way. To train people from other countries to be able to protect and defend of their own country. And then they kill us for this isn't the first time my communities experienced that type of grief and it is deeply deeply painful. Of course what happened in Pensacola house to inform on our ongoing relationship a Saudi Arabia. That is the message I directly delivered to the Saudi ambassador when she called to offer her condolences there are saudis that are currently with us that are being investigated. And I made the point as clearly as I possibly could. That we want no interference from the kingdom as it relates to saudis that we have and if there are saudis that we do not have that may have been involved in any way. In the planning inspiration financing Iraq situation of this that we expect Saudi intelligence to work with our government to find the people accountable birth accountable and hold them responsible. I was given every assurance from the ambassador that that would occur. Do you think the president has been tough enough with Saudi Arabia is delivered the message is missing when you have. I am very grateful to the president. For being so on top of this we've been communicating regularly. And I can tell you that what you saw from secretary Casper in terms of ordering a review of this program is a consequence of the president's leadership. If we need to have a review of this program and it's my belief that as secretary asked for is looking out. The record keeping the accounting for the Saudi nationals that are in our country the continuous. Observance and monitoring of their activities to ensure that there's not radicalization. While that's going on we should pause this program we should not be taking new incoming Saudi students until we are absolutely confident in our vetting process. So OK let's move on now to impeachment you just heard congresswoman laughter right they're discussing Rudy Giuliani's trip to Ukraine this week a trip that you said it was weird. Hey you're not the only one Dan Everhart a strong supporter of president trump daughter present charm said the fact that Giuliani is back in Ukraine. It's like a murder suspect returning to the crime scene to lie SG new cells move dancing. It's brazen on a galactic level isn't wise for Rudy Giuliani to be there or an Indonesian search congresswoman Lofgren say it could be more examples of of recent power by the president. I would never compare mayor Giuliani to a murder suspect let's remember this is the guy who took down the mob in the ninety's. And who was out there leading. Who a lot of fled the city of New York during the terrible events of nine elevenths I think he gets the benefit of the doubt that he's not akin to a murder suspect but it is weird. But he's over there and I'm grateful that. Very soon after I made those comments on CNN the president put out a statement it said that. Rudy Giuliani does a want to come into congress and explain his role explain what he's been up to and I believe that the president urging mayor Giuliani to provide that clarity to the congress will be helpful in resolving what. What seems to be odd having him over there at this time. Other than that. Mayor Giuliani said he's actually representing the president while he's over there of course is the president has blocked. Is his top witnesses would direct evidence from coming to the congress you believe that Rudy Giuliani Mick motivating Mike Pompeo should all come testify now. I believe that Rudy Giuliani has indicated that he wants to something that's a moot point as it relates the other members of the executive branch. The president has to make decisions not only for him. But for the presidency I think it would -- to the president's advantage to have people testified who could act school paid him. But that date we want to preserve an executive branch where there are out of the box strategy sessions were people come up with crazy ideas and reject those ideas and hone them. And if everyone's always worried from now going forward that if you suggest something to the president or you're engaging in conversations about an upcoming challenge but that's going to be you rat out verbatim to the congress in the country I think indicated it could impair the type of creativity and out of the box thinking that we wanna see in the executive Sino it's a tough balance for the president. Democratically making the case that they're gonna say that the president use his power by soliciting. Foreign interference in the election breaks listening interference S of the investigation. Joseph Biden even your witness this week even professor turley said that the president's phone call was not appropriate was not perfect. Can you explain the American people why you think it's OK for the present United States to ask a foreign nation to investigate a political opponent and withhold a White House meeting. At the same time. I reject the proms the question and that's what the president was doing I think the president was acting on a sincere. While only held view and and skepticism of foreign aid I think he was acting on concern about Ukraine being the third most corrupt country in the world. How did you was also reflecting specific concern about this Biden connection debris spun remember it was George Kent. A witness called by the Democrats who came forward and said we were so worried about Marie smother our own embassy had to pull out of a public private partnership that they were engaged in. But what is so dizzying George is the evolving standard for impeachment. From Democrats. Through most of Tony nineteen Nancy Pelosi said she opposed impeachment not because the Muller facts weren't strong enough in her view but because it wasn't bipartisan she set the standard of bipartisanship for impeachment. The only thing that's changed now is that we're moving into an election year and she's willing to pursue a partisan impeachment and you look back to 1998. Jerry Nadler chairman was saying that it was ripping the votes asunder to pursue a partisan impeachment or no impeachment would be legitimate if it was primarily supported by one party and opposed by another. This impeachment is exclusively. Supported by Democrats in congress it's not just the Democrats can't persuade people like me who support the president. They can't even persuade Republicans like will Hurd who are critics of the president to support this impeachment so they continue to move the goal ports and my friend Zoe Lofgren were the nicest people in congress. She compared to impeachment in 1998. To fascism George fascism a I don't think that history looks kindly on the 1998 impeachment. But I certainly don't think you'll look kindly on the inevitable impeachment of the price of the president today Carson gates extra time this morning. Thank you.

