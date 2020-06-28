-
Now Playing: Trump administration asks Supreme Court to strike down Affordable Care Act
-
Now Playing: Pelosi criticized Senate police reform bill
-
Now Playing: Trump campaign under fire for allegedly removing social distancing stickers
-
Now Playing: Polls show Trump support is weakening heading into the fall election
-
Now Playing: 1-on-1 with Governor Asa Hutchinson
-
Now Playing: Trump campaign postpones VP rallies in Arizona, Florida
-
Now Playing: Trump cancels Bedminster trip as he continues to face coronavirus backlash
-
Now Playing: Political clash over masks heats ups
-
Now Playing: Trump under fire for response to coronavirus
-
Now Playing: ABC News’ Kenneth Moton reflects on Pride 2020
-
Now Playing: FDA to revisit blood donation restrictions on gay men
-
Now Playing: LGBT+ protest and the fight against racial injustice
-
Now Playing: Young changemaker pushes for LGBTQ+ rights
-
Now Playing: Mississippi hits record single-day spike in coronavirus cases
-
Now Playing: Pelosi says administration is ignoring science
-
Now Playing: Madison Cawthorn discusses his campaign to become America's youngest congressman
-
Now Playing: Biden slams Trump on coronavirus response