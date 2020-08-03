Transcript for 1-on-1 with HUD Secretary Ben Carson

We begin with the corona virus crisis here is what we know right now the number of cases has climbed past a 100000 more than a hundred countries. Italy announced overnight that the northern region of that country is now on lockdown. Affecting a quarter of the population in the heart of its economy. Here at home of the virus is spreading coast to coast cases in more than thirty states at least nine governors have declared states of emergency. More than 400 confirmed cases in the US at least nineteen deaths. And the economic impact spreading beyond Wall Street with a more events canceled schools closing travel restricted and major companies urging employees to work from home. So we begin this morning doctor Ben Carson Hud secretary and a member of president trumped rotavirus task force secretary Carson thank you for joining us this morning. There is so much evidence mounting that this virus is moving faster than measures to contain it here in the US. One expert told the American Hospital Association they close to a hundred million Americans could eventually be infected with the virus. You say you wanna be transparent that you don't want to sugarcoat the news should Americans be braced for these kinds of numbers. There is no question that we should be informed about how we should manage our own lives. It's very important for people who understand that this virus. Is like. Other viruses should be treated the same way so. We have flu seasons that come up frequently and there are certain precautions that you take during that time to make sure that. You don't contract the virus. Bear in mind that there is certain segment of our society that's particularly vulnerable. Those would include people who have underlying medical conditions. And elderly and particularly elderly who have underlying medical conditions. And so certain precautions should be taken. If we take those precautions. Then we have much more ability to contain the spread of the disease. Also it's very important for people to understand that the vast majority of people who actually contract the virus. Are only going to have. Flu like symptoms or less many of them will be asymptomatic altogether. So you know there's a little bit of exaggeration. And terms of what happens. If you contract but that's that's sellers that's getting those are important questions and that's right there but is an exaggeration to say that up to a hundred million people. Could be effective in trying to get a sense of your view on the magnitude. This possible crisis. I've I think it's possible for large numbers of people. That and there's no question that more people will be detected as we do more testing. But you can look at worst case scenarios you can look at this case scenarios that thing that needs to be understood. Is that we are working very hard but looking at all the evidence on that day by day basis making recommendations based on that. And we need to be working together federal state and local health officials. And the medical professionals who are very good in this country by the way. And that they're the ones who are making the determination. About who needs to be tests that while there are questions about the availability of the tests. As well as the president said that anyone can get it if they wanted it turns out that did that is going to be weeks before everyone has access to test in the end Governor Cuomo here. In New York was complaining about the bottlenecks in the test in let's listen. CDC. Is a bottleneck for this nation and doing the testing. You go to CDC the test have to go back woodlands they have to do the tests they've been have to send it back. I believe the C decently CDC was court flat footed I believe they're slow in their response and I believe this slowing down the state. What's your response to Governor Cuomo kind of assurances can you provide the tests are on the way. Well. Over a million. Tests were shipped out already this past week. Tomorrow another 640000. Will be available. And those only the ones that are being dealt with that. Federal official level. There also tests being created by the Viet veterans hospitals. And most of their academic senators have them so there'll a lot of tests but the key thing is everybody doesn't need to test. And that should be something that should be determined by the medical professionals who are administering cuts. Did they. The is you know the grand princess is document cruise ship is docking in Oakland tomorrow what plan is in place to deal with the 3500 people on board. The cruise ship. Personnel. And as you know vice president met with the CEOs. The major cruise ship companies yesterday. And they are coming up with a plan within 72 hours that meeting. It's just starting tomorrow. The plan will be in place by that time but I don't I don't want to. Preview of the plan right now. Shouldn't she be able to do that. I think I think it needs are come from. A solitary source we shouldn't have sixteen people same with the planet. Okay okay what it has a befell particularly when it hasn't been fully formulated. OK well you're the presence represented this morning but let me move on because the virus also appears to being. A getting closer to the White House and official Washington someone at you see packed conference attended by the president has tested positive. Two people at the APEC conference attended by the vice president several other administration officials tested positive. Are you concerned that this could have spread to the president and other top officials in Washington. Well we have concerns at all time and that's why we. Ask people. To sanitize their hands and to take various types of precautions so. The president does that I know the vice president does that we all too that. And if we'd been mingling with people. Obviously we're going to take those precautions. Bear in mind. That if you go out of the studio today and you shake hands with somebody who has crime a virus that does that mean that you're gonna contract corona virus. That doesn't mean that you're going to get sick. But it does mean that you decrease your chance to significantly. If you follow those logical guidelines that have been placed fountain before everyone. And those guidelines are therefore we she eventually people should be doing washing hands we all know that. Right now sanitizing but we all know also that some governments companies are taking broader measures right now we just announced overnight Italy is on lockdown in the north major conferences. Like SXSW. Have been canceled here in the United States. Companies like FaceBook and Twitter urging employees to work from home. If they can't isn't time for more extensive community wide measures to contain this virus. I think it's time for people to it really indulge themselves. And learning of how viruses are spread. And to take advantage of that knowledge and determining what their daily activities are going to be. And as I said before it's fair it important to emphasize there's certain groups of people. Who are at much higher risk than the general population. And they need to take extra consideration and terms of where they're going to be how they're going to mingle with us. Find an answer I get that we only to take responsibility for you for ourselves what I'm asking you as a represented the president is a member of the corona virus task force which of the community be doing. Is it time for more extensive measures we've heard the president say for example he's gonna continue in with political rallies. In the face of this is this sending the right message or is it time for broader community measures to contain this. Again. Going to a rally. If you're healthy and the vidro. And you're taking the precautions that have been put placed out there there's no reason that you shouldn't go. However if you belong to one of those categories of high risk. Obviously you need to think twice about that. I'm confused by the message you're sending right now doctor Carson how I have to say we just heard yesterday that the governor of California say. It's not a question of when schools are gonna clothes I mean if schools are gonna close but when schools are gonna close we've seen. Companies taking responsibility for their employees and saying let's have not have any unnecessary. I travel you see me putting all the responsibility. And back on individual saying that they should be thinking for themselves I'm trying to ask you what. In the view of the government experts right now what broader measures need to be taken. Those recommendations. Will be coming out from the CDC. They're being evaluated on a daily basis right now. The recommendations as as I just prescribe. Go about your normal daily activities if you are healthy. If you are not healthy think very seriously about attending. Places where the aircraft. After Carson thanks for time this morning. My pleasure.

