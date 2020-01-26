Transcript for 1-on-1 with Impeachment Manager Rep. Val Demings

Let's bring in house impeachment manager Val demings. For response this morning. Congresswoman, thank you for joining us this morning. The president added to pat's argument just a few moments ago, saying his team absolutely shredded your case, your response? Well, good morning, George. Good to be with you. And look, my message to the president and his lawyers, after listening to their presentation yesterday, would be regardless of what you say, the truth still matters. And the evidence against the president is overwhelming. If anyone was paying attention and I know a lot of people were, because I heard from a lot of people all over this nation. That the president used and abused authority, the power of his office, to try to coerce a foreign power into interfering in the 2020 election and his team of lawyers can try to distort and try to deflect but, quite frankly, the best witness that we have in this case is the president of the United States. Let me get into some of the evidence they put forward yesterday and the facts they put forward yesterday, especially from white house counsel, he said there was six key facts that bolster the president's case. Here's a couple of them. First, the transcript shows that the president did not condition either security assistance or a meeting on anything. Fourth, not a single witness testified that the president himself said that there was any connection between any investigations and security assistance, a presidential meeting or anything else. They kept saying that ambassador Gordon sondland only presumed that link. Well, let me say this. We know that in the initial call with president zelensky, between he and president trump, the president dangled the offer of a white house meeting and did it again on the July 25th call understanding with this incoming new president of Ukraine that a meeting in the oval office would send a major message to especially Russia. But let's look at the facts, George, because I know that sometimes the other side seems to struggle with that. But the facts are, when president zelensky said -- or thanked president trump for the assistance in defense and then mentioned the fact that they were ready to purchase additional javelins, president trump said, but I need you to do us a favor, though. Let's us imagine. As you know I was a former police chief. We were just rewarded federal money to combat terrorism in our community and I made a phone call to my member of congress to thank him for supporting that funding, saying, we're ready to purchase emergency equipment and the but I need you to do us a favor, though. Will you engage in an investigation against my political opponent? Basically interfere in the election. I think that would be pretty clear to just about everybody that that was wrong and it's quite frankly what president trump did. One of the points -- And so the attorneys can say there's no connection or correlation at all, I say otherwise. And I think the information is otherwise. But one of the points -- one of the points the president's teams made was those javelin missiles weren't suspended, that aid wasn't held up. I understand what the president's attorneys are saying but we have to go back to what president trump's intentions were on the call that day and what president zelensky heard. I also know that there's been quite an effort to say, well, the Ukrainians weren't even aware that there was a hold on the military aid. But we also know, there's testimony and supporting documentation that's not true. The information about the quid pro quo we know there are several witnesses who testified that there were. But I'm reminded, too, Michael Cohen's, remember the president's former attorney, who's sitting in prison. One of the things that he said that the president talks in codes but everybody around him knows what he means. One of the witnesses, ambassador sondland said, yeah, that the president -- it was clear as two plus two equals four. And so while they are asking us I believe and the American people not to believe our lying eyes and lying ears I do believe that the information, the testimony, when you put it all together is as clear two plus two equals four. In order to get a vote on witnesses you'll need to win over four Republican senators, including Lisa murkowski of Alaska. Yet this week she sounded skeptical in an interview on CNN. I want to show it here. The house made a decision that they didn't want to slow things down by having to go through the courts. And now they're basically you guys got to go through the courts. We didn't, but we need you to do. George, let me say this, and I think everybody who's been paying attention knows now that the president refused to cooperate in any way with the house's investigation. Not only did he prevent current administration officials from testifying but he prevented former administration officials from testifying and did not give one single document to help. Now, you know, for me I think if you're innocent and you have witnesses that can support your innocence or documentation, you would freely be willing to hand that over. But let me say this, all of the senators, they have taken their original oath when they sworn into office and then they had to goo one step further and take an oath that they would do impartial justice. One thing I have been in the room with them all week this week for some pretty long days and I know that they're in their seats, they're listening, many of them are taking notes. I would expect them to do what they taken an oath and sworn what they would do. I'm not going to give up on the senate and I'm not going to draw any conclusions, although I know there's a lot of speculation I'm about what they may or may not not do, I'm not going draw any conclusions. My job is to present all of the facts and as much information as we possibly can. If they're interested in understanding the complete truth, then they'd be willing like any other trial and any other courtroom across this country, they are judges by the way, they'd want to hear from witnesses and see documentation. If the senate refuses to vote for witnesses, will the house subpoena John Bolton? Let me say this, again, George, I'm just not going to speculate about this. I would think that -- there's a lot of talk over the last few days what's reasonable or what makes common sense. I'd expect that the senators would want to vote in favor of witnesses and supporting documentation. Remember, this is about hearing the complete story while the evidence that we have is overwhelming in our case, and I think the American people clearly know that now, and if you want to hear the complete truth, the complete story about what the president did or did not do, then you certainly want to hear from additional witnesses with direct knowledge. Like, chief of staff Mulvaney who said, yeah, that the aid was tied -- the withholding of the aid was tied to the DNC server, I.e., 2016 election. You would want to hear from John Bolton, the national security adviser who at the time, if you remember, described the scheme as a drug deal. He certainly got my attention with those words. Congresswoman, thank you for your time. Thank you. Let's bring in senator James

