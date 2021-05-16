Transcript for Israel-Hamas conflict poses foreign policy test for Biden administration

There has not been a significant overreaction. The question is, how do they get to a point where there is a significant reduction in the attacks. This is about an imbalance of power. The president and many other figures this week have stated that Israel has a right to defense, but do Palestinians have a right to survive? Representative Alexandria ocasio-cortez weighing in on the Israeli/Palestinian conflict. There were attacks overnight after the president spoke to leaders of both sides about the recent violence which has left nearly 200 dead, most of them Palestinian. Our chief national correspondent Matt Gutman is on the scene in Israel with the latest. Matt, it looks like you're right in the middle of it. Reporter: A rocket exploded about 20 yards from where we're standing right now. The majority of the population of Israel, Martha, has experienced the sirens and the explosions. The family here was having its sabbath meal. They heard the sirens, managed to sprint to a bomb shelter, but a man across the street was killed. Both sides have felt the brunt of this. Overnight the fiercest Israeli attack on the gaza strip. Health officials reported more than 33 dead, the majority of them women and children. Parts of gaza today, Martha, look like a moonscape. Dozens flattened, but one in particular drew condemnation, and that's the tower plok you are seeing that housed Al jazeera, the associated press and many other international media agencies. They are providing no evidence of that, and perhaps encapsulating the misery that we have seen in gaza is the story of Mohammed hadidi, you can see him atop that pile of debris. He was wailing, and he was told he lost his wife and five children in that building, but an hour later, he was led into a gaza hospital, and there was his sole surviving family member, a 5-month-old. The pace of rocket attacks is unprecedented. Nearly 3,000 so far. Five times what it was in the previous conflict, but now we are starting to hear murmurs from the Israeli military that this campaign is not going to be indefinite, that it might only last a few more days, Martha. We'll keep our eye on that, Matt. Thanks so much for joining us there this morning. More from the round table and the foreign policy crisis facing the new administration. We'll be right back. The new administration. We'll be right back. (Vo) While you may not be running an architectural firm, tending hives of honeybees, and mentoring a teenager - your life is just as unique. Your Raymond James financial advisor gets to know you, your passions, and the way you help others. So you can live yourlife. That's life well planned. Up at 2:00am again? Tonight, try pure Zzzs all night. Unlike other sleep AIDS, our extended release melatonin helps you sleep longer. And longer. Zzzquil pure Zzzs all night. Fall asleep. Stay asleep. It's very common to have both sensitivity and gum issues. Dentists and Hygienists will want to recommend Sensodyne Sensitivity and Gum. You get the sensitivity relief as well as improved gum health all in one. Of course you've seen underwear that fits like this... But never for bladder leaks. Always Discreet Boutique Black. I feel protected all day, in a fit so discreet, you'd never know they're for bladder leaks. Always Discreet Boutique. (Vo) The rule in business used to be, "Location, location, location." Now it's, "Network, network, network." So you need a network that's built right. Verizon Business Unlimited starts with America's most reliable network. Then we add the speed of Verizon 5g. We provide security that's made for business and offer plans as low as $30 per line. More businesses choose Verizon than any other network. We are open and ready for you. Dignity. It demands a rapid covid test, because we all deserve an answer. It demands your heart stays connected to your doctor, so you know it's beating as it should. And a rapid test to help evaluate concussion, in case something were to happen. At Abbott, we fight for these moments, developing life-changing technologies. Because dignity demands it. Gillette ProGlide. Five blades and a pivoting Flexball designed to get virtually every hair on the first stroke. So you're ready for the day with a fresh face for a fresh start. For a limited time get a 5th cartridge free. I don't just play someone brainy on TV - I'm an actual neuroscientist. And I love the science behind Neuriva Plus. Unlike ordinary memory supplements, Neuriva Plus fuels six key indicators of brain performance. More brain performance? Yes, please! Neuriva. Think Bigger. Cecilia, Pierre, Mary and Rachel back with us in just 60 seconds. Cecilia,pierre, Mary and Rachel, back with us in just 60 seconds. Back with us in just 60 seconds. Adams: These hands have seen rough times,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.