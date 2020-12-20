Transcript for 1-on-1 with Jennifer Granholm

Should save energy. I nominate. Governor Jennifer grant daughter career. She's worth state city's business and labor we'll clean energy future. New job Buddhist. Leader who affordable energy. And as compared to bring that vision faith and America. Or president. Present like Biden yesterday announcing his pick for energy secretary the former governor of Michigan Jennifer Granholm governor Granholm joins us now Deborah thanks for joining us. This morning I want to get to a lot about your mission it an energy that begin with this solar hacked breach the solar winds breach. The Energy Department has been compromised we know that have you been briefed yet on the scope of the breach and what would mean for union team as you take control department. Yeah I mean I was nominated sixteen hours across or have not been briefed on the scope yet but I do know that we the administration incoming administration is taking this. Extremely seriously you know Joseph Biden has said that a day one priority is making sure that the country is safe. From a men on malicious cyber attacks. And this is goes beyond espionage it is something that that certainly the incoming adminstration is taking. Extremely seriously however I would say George that we don't you know as Mark Warner to suggest we don't know fully. What happened to the extent of it and frankly we don't know fully for sure who did it so the folks who aren't working around the clock me. Civil servants the investigators the scientists who are doing the investigation. They've got to be able to come up with that specific answers so we know. What the response will be but Joseph Biden I know we'll have a robust response once we find out the perpetrators and the extent of it. One of the biggest concern testing of security and safety of our nuclear weapons stockpile that is actually. You know securing that is the primary job in many ways the Energy Department. That's correct then an essay that National Nuclear Security Administration. He has a responsibility over that that is a significant piece of what the Department of Energy. Does fortunately there are serious experts. Inside of the department who are looking at this right now. And and as in all things we are certainly concerned about any secrets being compromise we haven't gotten that information yet that. But believe me Joseph Biden will have a very significant response and you know it may be mountain multi national response depending on. Who is compromised if the United States is compromise there may be other countries compromised as well. We cannot. As a globe but allow this kind of action to happen certainly as a relates to the most sensitive. Materials that we have including our nuclear stockpile. As he discussed this job the president elect Biden how did he described the mission what he wants you to do and why he chose you to do it. I am so excited about this church because. This. Combating climate change. Is such and economic. Opportunity for this country there's gonna be trillions. Of dollars spent globally. On combating climate change by countries around the world and so. For us as a nation we have to decide are weakening get in the game economically every country's going to be buying. Solar panels and are going to be buying wind turbines and they're going to be buying electric vehicles on the batteries and they're gonna upgrade their electric grids. We could be producing. That material those products here in the United States. And stamping them made in America an exporting them around the country we need to be. Though leader rather than passive bystanders. Or otherwise we're gonna allow other countries like China and others who are fighting to be able to corner this market so Joseph Biden's focused. Has been obviously on climate change. And taking advantage of the economic opportunity for our people to be able to build the products that that help that America to lead. And I will say one other thing he's very focused as well. On making sure that the benefits of fighting climate change the jobs. Are focused on the communities that have been hardest hit. By environmental pollution for example or that are the poorest communities so so both. Environmental equity bid equity associated with energy opportunity. And creating jobs for Americans that is going to be the mission of the Department of Energy in addition to the great work that they already do. President elect says he's going to be joined the Paris Club an agreement on day one establish a quota enforcement mechanism to get to net zero emissions by 2050. Is that a realistic or more would be enforcement mechanism look like what do you mean. In our daily lives. Well and what it means is first of all. It is realistic. It is ambitious. So for example I yesterday as part of our team one of the people who was nominated. Was Deb Holland who is going to be the first native American who is in the cabinet which is awesome the department of your interior. Odd overseas. Massive amount of public plant. That public land could be used to make sure that we generate. Clean that electricity by. Putting wind Mott and wind that wind turbines. An ink I including offshore as well as on short solar panels it Sadr. That those jobs and that electricity. There is gonna have to be a significant Serb hair on fire effort inside the administration to get it in the ground to meet that goal. And we want to make sure. That we are acting in a way that allows us to be a leader across the planet and so we're gonna hold ourselves accountable and I will say this to. As a governor. This was something I focused on as governor of Michigan and a lot of governors and mayors. Are focusing on how they can contribute to make sure that they meet in Paris climate accord so. We're going to be working at the Department of Energy with that local and sub Nationalists they call it units sold that's states and the cities to help. Give them incentives little carrots little sticks that had to EPA is often the Placer people turn to for sticks. But the Department of Energy is going to be working with all of this. The whole of government effort to make sure we combats climate change and a fair and equitable way and create jobs in the process. As you know many progress is in your party like his he say it doesn't go far nothing want to reduce emissions faster spend trillions more. What's your message to them. Well clearly that green new deal was an important framework for what Joseph Biden has put on tap but I mean really. This is the most robust. Climate change plan. Ever and so and it and the fact that he put together this team. Of people that it is going to be an effort that runs through government for example. People who judge was nominated this past week transportation is going to be a huge component of this. And that input from from folks across this political spectrum has made this plan though robust plan that it is if we're gonna put. Charging stations across the countries that people can drive electric vehicles from. San Francisco today a new York and be able to stop everywhere in between we want to make sure that. Our administration. Is creating that opportunity and those jobs so. There there's been wonderful input on the part of AOC and Bernie Sanders but also the business community I mean we we have an all in strategy. And we're really excited to implement. Governor renal thanks for times when. You bet.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.