-
Now Playing: Jennifer Granholm: Hillary Has 'Actual, Detailed Plans' for the Economy
-
Now Playing: Biden announces Pete Buttigieg as his transportation secretary nominee
-
Now Playing: Trump suggests China is behind government cyber attack
-
Now Playing: Congress finally reaches agreement on COVID stimulus package
-
Now Playing: 1-on-1 with Sen. Mark Warner
-
Now Playing: President-elect Joe Biden introduces climate team
-
Now Playing: Deb Haaland accepts nomination as 1st Native American Cabinet secretary
-
Now Playing: Congress temporarily averts impending government shutdown
-
Now Playing: Making History: Robin Roberts’ exclusive interview with VP-elect Kamala Harris
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, December 18, 2020
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Dec. 18, 2020
-
Now Playing: Fallout continues over home raid on Florida data scientist
-
Now Playing: GOP senator says Congress 'recognizes the American people are hurting'
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown – Vice President Mike Pence gets COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: High-stakes Georgia Senate runoff races
-
Now Playing: Vice President Mike Pence gets vaccinated on live TV
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, December 17, 2020
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Dec. 17, 2020
-
Now Playing: Dick Durbin on relief talks: ‘The negotiations aren't complete’