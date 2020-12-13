Transcript for 1-on-1 with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy

Joining me now is New Jersey governor Phil Murphy whose state is averaging nearly 5000. New code would cases per day. And will receive about 76000. Vaccine doses. In this first distribution governor thanks for joining us again good to see you. When will the first shots be administered and and how do you divide these first 76000. Doses between the health care workers. And the nursing homes. Martha good to be with you I'm happy to save it and I'll be there Tuesday morning at university hospital in Newark, New Jersey. We will begin back city are heroic health care workers. Senior officer right the first back to 76000. Split the majority toward health care workers but a good slug. Toward our long term care residents and staff and then with each ensuing week. Those are the two top priorities. It'll take as the number of weeks as you can imagine. To work through the entire populations of both of those groups. But it's a it's going to be a big day on Tuesday morning in New York. So after these initial doses are giving to the health care workers nursing homes Howard you prioritizing. Which group should get the next shot. Utah's governor for example announced school teachers would be in the first phase of vaccinations their do you know exactly who is next in your state. You know we're still working that through I think every state is doing this the same quirky what the CDC federal guidance. The so called one a bucket. Our health care workers a long term care and at one B is a much larger group. Every one of them are worthy population of getting too early. We're working through that right now remember and what Darren is up for there emergency use authorization. This week at gobbling they did in that you've got not only increasing batches from Pfizer you've then got a second vaccine. Coming on line with with shipments each week and in those larger populations will that be dealt with. If dot I think of it is in overlapping waves you know will be doing for instance the second shot. For health care workers long term care residents as we're beginning first shots for the broader populations about what B group. And one of the biggest concerns now is ensuring enough residents get the vaccine to control carbon spread a survey from your Health Department in mid October found that. Fewer than half of new Jersey's nurses would definitely or probably get vaccinated. What are you telling residents sceptical of taking the vaccine if you've been nurses won't get it. Yeah I think the number of please god as a relates to nurses and health care workers has gone up meaningfully because I think is. Confidence is the building around these two vaccines. Now pretty much on as a drumbeat for weeks upon weeks. But listen and Martha will gut to begin with a skeptical anti vax block which is a minority. But there that knew that there their strong and that you got on top of that what what some folks that's was the political. Politics getting involved in the development of these vaccines. I would just say to folks first of all we're not waiting until we get them when Marty been pounding away that these are safe. They work. An end and that that that's a message of repeat right now we have had our medical folks kick the tires. Up and down we believe in these vaccines. Are safe they work we want people would get them. At and I want to turn out to the alarming number of co big cases surging nationwide this is a great hopeful day. But including in New Jersey you've had a real surge which average about five days in new cases per day this week as we said CDC director Robert Redfield. Recently warned. That for the next sixty to ninety days we're going to have more deaths per day than we had at 9/11. What's the most important thing you're telling residents to do about this pandemic. Yup Martha for all the good news the light at the end of the tunnel of the vaccine exemplifies that as much as anything. The next number of weeks are going to be hell I fear. So we're begging put people to please please please don't let your guard down you do when your private settings. You know we think somewhere retreat sixty to 80% of our. Transmission is in private settings right now. Had celebrate holidays. Small with your immediate family we know that stinks but but please god that's your job payment firm nor a more normal one next year. Social distancing face coverings. The basic stuff we cannot let up of the next I think. Six to eight weeks are going to be really challenging. But we'll get through it but we got no not let our guard down in the meantime at. I do worry at all that the vaccine coming might make people less. Inclined to follow these instructions. I do. I take the other side of that which is hey listen. What we're going to be put shots of the armed Tuesday morning in Newark. This is coming it by the way I think by April may everybody will have access. 21 of these vaccines. Is so therefore this is not forever for always it's a short sprint. So do the right thing I do think the concern on the other side is real Barbara fox sake particularly younger folks saying heck I haven't gotten so far. This vaccines right around the corner I'll take my chances please god. Didn't go the first round and not suck it. And we work. We are hoping the same thing and that is for sure thanks very much for joining us governor.

