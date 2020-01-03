Transcript for 1-on-1 with Joe Biden

We begin with the race for the White House in Joseph Biden's come back landslide in South Carolina. A commanding win thanks to overwhelming support from African American voters who make up more than half the democratic vote in South Carolina. Bernie Sanders and Tom sire far back as fire has now dropped out of the race. The former vice president will come away from South Carolina would at least 36 pledged delegates he now stands in second place behind Sanders and that all important measure. But Sanders is poised to take home a treasure trove on Super Tuesday just two days away. He's ahead in the biggest states has a boatload of cash and the most energized organization. The big question for Biden now can you make this a two person race and stop Sanders from getting an insurmountable lead in delegates. Bright and Biden framed the choice last night. The Democrats want. Nobody who's that Democrat. And Democrat. Folks. Win bigger lose that's a choice. Most Americans don't want the promise of revolution. They want more than promises they want results. And Vice President Biden joins us this morning congratulations. Mr. vice president. But boy you didn't mince any words last let your convincing Democrats will lose big in November if Bernie Sanders is the nominee. Well I think it's gonna he'll have great trouble bringing along other senators keeping the House of Representatives we've back to senate. And down ballot initiative so idea. I think I think it is a stark choice and it's not about. Where amount we restore the soul of the Democratic Party it's about restore the soul and unite this country go country and a I think I think I can do that. You're fighting from behind on Super Tuesday as you know senator Sanders just nasty race 46 and half million dollars in February. Polling shows he's ahead in most of the fifteen contest way ahead in California the biggest prize he has 23 campaign offices there you have one. Isn't senator Sanders poised to have a big delegate lead coming out of Super Tuesday. Well look George I'm not a pundit dying he he obviously is outspent me. Tend to wander beyond that tend but I think is more as much the message of what we stand for what we're gonna do. And the idea that you know Bernie is going to be able to when these he could win California where whoever the Democrat is I think when California. The general election but we still have to come along with the senate and we have to win in. North Carolina we have to win in Georgia your team wins Texas Florida etc. I'm so I think that. And I and I do very well those states as well I have been able to spend the kind of money he has put together the organization although we did very well. Last night so far this month we've raised which thrusts is a lot of money about my guess is close to eighteen million dollars raised. Five million dollars just from a win last night in 24 hour period overnight. And so I think things are beginning to move we're can you win on Tuesday. Well I think we were in North Carolina I think we can win Georgia I think I'm as Georgia Tuesday they had Jordan not to Daryn Alabama. No it's not too I misspoke but I Iraq I think we can win. And and the upcoming states I think we can win. Most of the southern states were in contention including Texas can be very hard to make up the ground in California but I think we can make up a lot of ground in California. In three days and so I feel good about where it goes in the Super Tuesday not the end so only beginning. We're about even on delegates right now we've have more popular votes thus far than Sanders does. I feel good about going to places where I've always had significant support from the people make up the democratic electorate. That endorsement from Jim Cliburn and in South Carolina really made a difference for your campaign any deliberate. Some tough love to your campaign last night let's listen. We need to do. Some retooling in the Kent -- and no question about that I did not feel free to speak out about it or to even deal with it. Inside because I had not committed to its candidates and not have now all in and I've got sort of sit about. They watched people miss settled is tempered. Is he right we'll kind of changes are coming. Well there's a lot of changes coming this is as you know from your past experience years ago this is a matter of addition not subtraction. And so were attracted more more people were added more confident people additional people are very confident. I feel good about the topped part of my campaign we've had some difficulties across the board and in terms of field organization. That skated better term because again look we got out spent forty to one. It and is South Carolina. We probably not spend larger than I don't know the numbers I know South Carolina. For the first four encounters. But now we're in a position where we're beginning to raise some real money and we feel good about where we're going but we've always can improve we always can improve you know I can improve as well you served as vice president for eight years under Barack Obama. Is is the fact that he hasn't endorsed you hurting you in is it time. No -- heard a man I don't think it's time. He and I have talked about this the very beginning I have to earn this in my own room remember George the first thing everybody said when I announced. The opposition. The democratic dobbs is simple Biden feels entitled because he's vice president. Imagine had the president endorsement would have been able Biden is entitled because that he can he thinks he's entitled because of the president endorsed him. Present are close friends I and I have no doubt when I win this nomination he'll be out their full. More form. As you said the race could have a long way to go but even if you have a good night on Tuesday senator Sanders is likely to have a large delegate lead in could open up this possibility. That he has the most pledged delegates going into the convention but not. A majority. Why shouldn't be candidate with the most pledged delegates going into the convention be the nominee. For the same reason he didn't think it when Hillary had most pledged that. Most pledged delegates that she should be nominated the process is laid out. I find hell adopted duck to find jurors that. You know that there's not a lot of consistency coming out of some of these campaigns. He was again he wanted to make sure that you've been manner worth the most delegates should be automatic nominee when you're running against Hillary and all of a sudden he's had an epiphany. You know look. I I I've I say what I mean I mean what I say I saying I stay with that I think the process is laid out we should go with the process but I'm not an uncertain. He's gonna go into the in into this. Convention with the most aren't so let's lay this out there this say this goes straight to the convention he's in first year in second what's the argument you make you super delegate. For why Joseph Biden should be the nominee. Because I can win and I can bring along democratic victories up and down the state. I can keep the United States senate I can win the United States senate top of the ticket. I can keep the house and increase the number in the house I think going to every statement nation I'm going to purple states that we can win. I can win in places where I don't think Bernie can win the general election but that's my judgment that's true but that's not that's just my judgment. It's up to them to decide but most people I know whether they are RRR stab quote establishment Democrats or just people concerned about. Making sure that we not only beat Donald Trump but haven't. Votes in the house and senate to pass progressive legislation. Like I've proposed no that we have to do better up and down the level up and down the latter terms of state and local races. And and look at 28 king George route through this before you and I wanted to 24 states purple states for over 65 candidates they wanna be had and we want. We won't need were asking media can be and I don't know they ask Bernie that may have I doubt it. Because they know I can be value added to their campaigns. I can pick up independent second pick up liberals as well as moderate Democrat full before you go all want to ask you about the corona virus the president as you know. Is calling the Democrats for cheek of his response a hoax. How would the overall response this virus have been different. If you were president. Footman fundamentally different we set up a whole system and the Ebola Virus and would review bowl of disease that we are all concerned about it trans pandemic diseases existed. And look right now you have this president hasn't allowed a scientist to speak number one. He has the vice president speaking not a scientist to know what they're talking about like Fowler chief. Number two they have any prepared a test kit. To determine whether mind anybody has the virus they're not even available they say now there will be available. Is there in the by the end of the week or next week they haven't set up a pattern of how to proceed. They don't they they've cut the funding. For the CDC they've cut the very the center for disease control and cut the funding. For they tried to cut the funding for NIH the national institute a hell they have eliminated the office we set up. We set up in the president's office to deal with rampant pandemic diseases this is bad and outrageous the way they proceeded. They should let the scientists speak I've been talking about this for while they haven't they don't even have a test kit. A test kit to determine whether or not someone has the disease. But this is about knowing where it is who has it and how to deal with it. As and I IIC. I I see no prepared missed. Other than a political talking points put need someone in charge who is not a scientist and by and modeling a scientist. Not about she's been we here in it and great all the way back to the Bush Administration he what's going on here. This is not a democratic -- this is incompetence on the part of the president United States at the expense of the country and world. This vice president thanks for time this morning. Thank you George.

