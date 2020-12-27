Transcript for 'Joe Biden is the properly elected president': Maryland governor

will be different after We'll see. I don't know. I'm not a fortune teller. I can tell you the calls I've gotten from sitting Republicans in powerful positions, they know me. They know I level with them. They know I never mislead. They know I tell them the truth. They know I don't go out of my way to try to embarrass. Joe Biden makes another pitch to Republicans. Letalk about it now with Maryland's Republican governor Larry hogan. Governor, you heard Joe Biden. He talked about reaching out to Republicans. What's your sense? Is he doing it? Well, so far I think he is doing it. I liked what he had to say at the end of the campaign where he said it didn't matter if you voted for him or not and he wanted to be a president for all Americans. We've had a couple conversations already. He reached out to the governors on both sides of aisle. He seems to be listening to us and our concerned the things that are important to our state as we go T this fight against the virus and the economic troubles. I hope he follows through on that. Your previous guest would probably like him to move more to the left. I've been pushing to keep him in a more moderate place where he's willing to reach across the aisle and work with Republicans. Senator Sanders suggested there isn't a Progressive among his nominees for his cabinet. We have 24 days left of Donald Trump. We've seen these pardons for his political allies, the veto of the defense bill, of course refusing to sign apparently this covid relief bill. Are you concerned about the damage Donald trcacan do in his final weeks in office? Well, obviously these -- I just gave up guessing what he might do next. It has been troubling, particularly -- look, vetoing the defense authorization bill, it has overwhelming support by Republicans mocrats. It's been signed into law by presidents 60 years in a row. The one that really bothers me is the fact that for eight months we've been trying to get a stimulus package through. Here we are, you know, after all this work went on and both parties were so far apart in the house and senate, the problem solvers caucus and bipartisan folks brought everybody to the table. They reached an agreement. Secretary mnuchin worked with them and made commitments on behalf of the administration. Now eight months after it was passed the president raises these objections. Millions of people are going to suffer. The paycheck protection plan ran out in July. Unemployment benefits run out tomorrow. We've got to get this done. Why aren't more Republicans standing up to him? Well, I think more and more are and will. I CL you there's an awful lot of concern. Republicans were put in this position. A lot of them came to support this bill even though they didn't like everything in it. Even though it didn't have all the things we needed in it. We've been pushing for help for state and local governments since April when we had a commitment from the president. It's not in the bill. Republicans did have a bill for $1.8 billion and Pelosi turned it down. She was holding out for $3.4 trillion. Now here we are in 900. It's not enough. Doesn't solve all the problems, but it's something. If the president wants to come up with more money to help people, terrific. Let's sign this bill now so get unemployment benefits out right away and pass another bill. He's focussed on challenging the election results planning a last ditch effort when the electoral college votes are formally brought into congress. What is it going to take for Republicans -- we've seen in some polls upwards of 70% of Republican voters who think there was widespread fraud. What is going to take to convince people in your party that Joe Biden is the properly elected President-Elect of the United States? Joe Biden is the properly elected president of the united States whether people like that or not. He is the President-Elect. He'll be sworn in on January 20th. On January 6th he'll be certified by the congress. There's a lot of disinformation out there. Everybody wants every single legal vote to be counted. We want the election to be fair and proper. We haven't seen any evce of widespread fraud. People feel like there is, but they haven't proven it in a court of law. What kind of influence does trump have after he leave the white house? Is he still the king maker of the Republican party? Does he control this party? He certainly has an oversiz voice in the party. It's going to be different after January 20th when he's not in a position to excerpt such influence as he does now. There's no question he's not going away. There's going to be a chunk of the Republican party that will follow his Twitter page and listen to what he has to say. There's a lot of people that want to be the next Donald Trump. I'll be fighting to return our party to its roots, a more reagan-esque party. A more positive hopeful vision for the future. Governor hogan, thank you for joining us. Happy new year.

