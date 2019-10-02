-
Now Playing: Bipartisan border security negotiations begin
-
Now Playing: Trump addresses border security at State of the Union
-
Now Playing: Latest on border security funding negotiations in Congress
-
Now Playing: Dan Abrams and Alan Dershowitz on Bezos extortion allegations
-
Now Playing: Sen. Elizabeth Warren officially announces 2020 presidential bid
-
Now Playing: Virginia governor makes first public appearance since blackface scandal
-
Now Playing: Political crises sweep the state of Virginia
-
Now Playing: Elizabeth Warren officially declares her 2020 candidacy for president
-
Now Playing: Cory Booker discusses run for 2020 presidency in Iowa
-
Now Playing: Elizabeth Warren announces run for presidency
-
Now Playing: Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker questioned on Capitol Hill
-
Now Playing: 2nd woman accuses Virginia lieutenant governor of sexual assault
-
Now Playing: Second woman accuser comes forward against VA Lt. Governor
-
Now Playing: House Democrats grill Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker
-
Now Playing: 2nd woman accuses Virginia lieutenant governor of sexual assault
-
Now Playing: Virginia officials under fire for black face photos
-
Now Playing: Acting attorney general's fiery hearing
-
Now Playing: Acting AG faces grilling from House Democrats
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Ivanka Trump on new White House initiative to help women
-
Now Playing: Ivanka Trump on new women's initiative and Russia investigation