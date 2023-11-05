Lawsuits in 3 states seek to bar Donald Trump from holding office

ABC News’ Devin Dwyer reports on the latest efforts to remove Donald Trump from the ballot on “This Week."

November 5, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live