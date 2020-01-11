'Our map has expanded' as we get closer to the election: Biden senior adviser

More
Biden campaign senior adviser Anita Dunn is interviewed on "This Week."
5:11 | 11/01/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Our map has expanded' as we get closer to the election: Biden senior adviser

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:11","description":"Biden campaign senior adviser Anita Dunn is interviewed on \"This Week.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/ThisWeek","id":"73955679","title":"'Our map has expanded' as we get closer to the election: Biden senior adviser","url":"/ThisWeek/video/map-expanded-closer-election-biden-senior-adviser-73955679"}