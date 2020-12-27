Transcript for 1-on-1 with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan

Do you think that the climate will be different after president trumped and it was forced safe. I don't know will be not a fortune teller but I can tell you that. It calls I've gotten from city Republicans. In powerful positions. And you know we've made no eye level with food and knowing never mislead you know I tell the truth. And they know I don't lot of my way to try to embarrass. Joseph Biden makes another pitch to Republicans. Let's talk about it now would Maryland's governor Republican governor Larry Hogan governor. I you've heard you're Joseph Biden he's talked his campaign about reaching out to Republicans. I have what what what what what's your sense is he doing it. Well so far I think guy he is doing it you know high I'd liked what he had to say at the end of the campaign where he said didn't matter if you vote reformer not he wanted to be a president for all Americans than that he was gonna reach out and a bipartisan way. I can tell you that we've had a couple conversations already did reach out to the governor's on both sides of the aisle. He seems to be listening to us and our concerns about. The things that are important in our state as we go through this. You know create a critical fight against the virus in the economic troubles for going through so I'm hoping he's gonna follow through on that I know. Your previous guest probably would like him to move full of more more more to the left but I've been pushing to try to keep them. You know in a more moderate place where he's willing to reach across the aisle and work together with Republicans. There isn't suited to senator Sanders suggest there isn't a progressive yet among his nominees for his cabinet. We ask you we have 24 days left. Of Donald Trump and we've seen. These pardons for his political allies. The veto of the defense bill of course refusing to sign apparently. Others Covert relief bill. Are you concerned that the about the damage Donald Trump could do it in his final weeks in office. Well obviously vis AM BD I just gave up. Guessing what he might do next but it has been troubling particularly the look and vetoing the defense authorization bill that is something that has overwhelming majorities of Republicans and Democrats in this. As been you know signed into law by the president 6060 years in a row. But the the one that really bothers me is the fact that for eight months we've been trying to get a a stimulus package through. And here we are. You know after its after all this work went on and a you know both parties were so far apart in the house in the senate. Though the problem solvers caucus on some really bipartisan folks on both sides of the aisle brought everybody to the table they reached an agreement. Secretary minutia and work together with them and made commitments on behalf of the administration. And then not not eight months before or even eight days before but after it was passed then the president raises these objections. Logged millions of people arcs are going to suffer the paycheck protection. Flannel ran out in July. Unemployment benefits are about to were run out tomorrow and we've got to get this done so why or Republican standing off to. Well I think more and more are and will and I can tell you there's an awful lot of concern right now on the Republicans were were put in this position. A lot on came to the to a support this bill even though they didn't like everything that was and it even though. Perhaps it didn't have all the things we needed and it like we've been pushing for help for state and local governments since April when we had a commitment from the president. Did not in the bill. I now the the you know the Republicans did have a bill for one point eight billion as you're talking about and close he turned it down she was holding up for. Three point it through something 3.4 trillion. So now Leary are worth 900 it's not enough it doesn't solve all the problems. But it's something. And if the president wants that come up with more money to help more people terrific let's sign this bill now so we can start getting on our unemployment benefits out right away and then. Quickly pass another bill. He's also still focused on challenging the election results planning a last ditch effort on January 6 when Electoral College votes are formally. Brought into the it into congress. What is it can it take for Republicans. We see light and some polls upwards of 70%. A Republican voters who think there was widespread fraud despite the lack of evidence whats it gonna take to convince people. It Joseph Biden three point your party the Joseph Biden is the elected properly elected president elect of United States. Well Joseph Biden is the properly elected president of the United States whether. People who like that result or not and he is the president elect he will be sworn in on January 20 and on January 6 which is coming up pretty soon. He will be certified by the congress so look there's a lot of this information out there. Everybody wants every single a legal vote to be counted we want the election to be fair and proper but like you say we haven't seen any evidence of widespread fraud and you know people people don't feel like there there is but they haven't proven that a quarter ball it. I'm last question what kind of influence does trump have after he leaves the White House says he. Is he still the king maker of the Republican Party does he control this party. Well he certainly has a an oversized voice in the party it's going to be a lot different after January 20 when he's not in a position to. To exert such influence as he does now but there's no question he's not going away and there's going to be a big chunk of the Republican Party that's gonna still. Follow his Twitter page and listen to what he has to say. That awful lot of people who want to beat me the next Donald Trump but. I'm going to be fighting to a try to return our party to its to its roots in the to become a bigger tent party to reach out. A more reaganesque party more positive hopeful vision for the future. Ike governor Hogan thank you very much for joining us and happy new year.

